Grant writing know-how: Make sure it’s a good fit and play to your strengths

Stephanie Spires

The Plantory is a collaborative working community that provides services to strengthen, support and grow the capacity of Central Kentucky nonprofits. One impactful way for nonprofits to grow capacity and become sustainable is by accessing and writing grants.

While this process can be overwhelming for nonprofits, there are a few steps to keep in mind to help ease the process and put your organization’s best foot forward. The Plantory also offers workshops to assist along these lines. These are among the steps:

1. Create an annual budget and identify the organization’s funding needs.

2. Choose the right grant that fits the program, event or funding need. Make sure that the organization meets all the qualifications and that the constraints of the grant work with the organization’s fundraising plan.

3. Be creative! Tell the organization’s story. Grant writing is an opportunity for the writer to celebrate the past success of the organization, as well as discuss the community’s needs and the organization’s ideas. Be specific and detailed when writing about how the funding would support the organization’s efforts.

4. Have other people review and edit the grant application to ensure the data is accurate and there are no typos or grammatical mistakes.

5. Once the grant has been approved and funds have been dispersed, make sure the organization completes all required reports and documents the program. Don’t forget to thank the grantor for their funding, both privately and publicly.

A common mistake that nonprofits make is chasing funds because they are available. This is why identifying the organization’s funding needs is important. Instead of creating a program to receive funding, seek funding to create or expand a program that aligns with the organization’s strategic plan. Also, remember the most successful grants are often written by a team. The applicant’s board of directors, staff and volunteers should work together to ensure the best grant application is submitted that aligns with and supports the mission of the organization.

To learn more about grant writing or upcoming classes at The Plantory, please stop by 110 W. Vine Street, Suite #415, Lexington, KY 40507 or email Info@Plantory.org.