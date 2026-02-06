Graze Craze brings growing franchise to town

As consumers continue to nosh and nibble their way through the charcuterie trend, a mother-and-son duo has launched a new business serving artfully arranged meats, cheeses and accompaniments.

Kentucky native and University of Kentucky alumna Stacy Starnes and her son, Alex Starnes, operate Graze Craze, located at 3090 Old Todds Road in Todds Center. The business offers customizable grazing boards and boxes, along with catering.

“I’m excited to be part of this unique concept, which uses only the highest-quality ingredients to spark joy in the lives we touch,” Stacy Starnes said in a written statement. “Sharing a board, enjoying its beauty and the delicious bites together — those are the moments we enjoy most.”

Graze Craze is part of United Franchise Group and features premium meats and cheeses, produce, house-made dips, sweets and other offerings. Boards are available in multiple sizes, including vegetarian and sweets-only options, with custom orders also available.

The end of the year often brings significant change in the restaurant scene as operators make decisions and launch new projects, and 2025 was no exception. Several closures and openings were announced in recent weeks.

After more than 50 years, albeit across several locations, Tolly Ho closed for good Dec. 31. Known for its all-day breakfast and burgers such as the Tolly Ho, Super Ho and Mega Ho, the longtime favorite drew lines of fans eager for one last meal.

Bad Wolf Burgers also closed Dec. 31 after more than 15 years in business, announcing the decision the day before on social media. “From the very beginning, this place has been about more than burgers — it’s been about community, conversations, laughter, regulars who became family, and memories we will carry forever,” the post said. “We are beyond grateful for every customer who walked through our doors, supported us, shared a meal and believed in us over the years.”

Woodford Inn in Versailles has also closed. A mid-December Facebook post announcing the decision cited the landlord’s desire for change. “It has been an honor and privilege building our business in this community and building the relationships we have with our neighbors who have supported us along the way,” the post said, while also hinting at a possible reopening if a suitable new location is found.

After seven years, Zim’s Cafe and The Thirsty Fox at the former Fayette County Courthouse permanently closed Dec. 31. “We gave it our all,” a mid-December announcement read. “Our amazing team, alongside downtown Lexington and her visitors, made it an absolutely wonderful ride.”

In the will-they-or-won’t-they category, both Bluegrass Baking Company and Nate’s Coffee announced closures, followed by multiple media reports indicating their owners are working toward reopening.

Water Tower Outdoor Cafe has opened at The Commons, offering seasonal outdoor seating, to-go service and catering.

White Tiger has opened at 3695 Nicholasville Road, serving Indian cuisine. The menu includes appetizers such as samosas, gobi and masala fries, along with momo dumplings, curries, noodles and soups.

Grill India is coming soon to the former Giovanni’s location at 128 E. New Circle Road. Meanwhile, Giovanni’s is opening a new restaurant at 462 E. New Circle Road, according to a social media announcement.

Centrepoint Grill, a halal restaurant, has opened at 1165 Centre Parkway. The menu includes classic, Greek and spicy hummus and shawarma, falafel and salads.