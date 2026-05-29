Hellenic Kitchen to Bring Quick-Service Greek Dining Downtown

Expand In addition to two Lexington Athenian Grill locations and a new downtown concept, Ilias Pappas manages food service accounts at the University of Kentucky, Purdue and Clemson.

Inspired advice from a friend is helping write a new culinary chapter for a popular and expanding Greek restaurant brand.

Ilias Pappas, owner of Athenian Grill, is launching Hellenic Kitchen by Ilias Pappas in the soon-to-be renovated downtown Athenian Grill location at 120 E. Main St. in Park Plaza.

Pappas said a close friend and frequent Athenian Grill customer suggested that downtown Lexington lacked a restaurant equally focused on quality and speed of service.

Pappas and his team soon realized Athenian Grill’s downtown location, next to the Central Public Library and near numerous businesses, was well suited for the concept.

Pappas plans to close the downtown Athenian Grill on July 6, spend several weeks preparing the space, and reopen later that month as Hellenic Kitchen. He said a goal was to create a concept that complements Athenian Grill’s remaining locations without directly competing with them.

“It bears my name so of course we’re taking it seriously,” Pappas said of the new venture.

The restaurant will focus on customization. Its Build Your Own Bowl menu will offer six greens, including arugula and spring mix; starches such as rice, couscous and farro; proteins including chicken gyro, pork gyro and falafel; toppings ranging from cucumber and tomato to roasted corn, Greek slaw and pita chips; and a dozen dressings, including two hummus varieties and tzatziki made from traditional Greek recipes.

Many of those ingredients will also appear on the Build Your Own Gyro menu, served in hand-stretched pita imported from Greece.

For diners who prefer a ready-made option, the menu will feature three signature bowls, three signature gyros and a spanakopita specialty plate.

Sides will include roasted vegetables, oregano fries, dips and small plates. Dessert offerings will include orange cake and frozen Greek yogurt topped with ingredients such as honey and berries.

Proteins are halal-certified, and the menu includes gluten- and dairy-free items as well as vegan and vegetarian options. Beverage selections include lemonade, berry lemonade and Greek Mountain iced tea.

In other local food and beverage news:

Futile Bakery is leaving Greyline Station and relocating to the Southland area as part of the new Lexington Baking Collective, expected to open later this year alongside Dahlhaus Fudge and Hound and Horse Bakery, according to a social media post.

“Our goal is to offer a space for bakers to work and sell their product. We will have a case filled with delicious offerings from multiple bakeries in one place,” the post said, adding that the business will also include a coffee shop and commissary kitchen.

Carson’s Back Porch opened in May at 321 E. Vine St. Menu items include pimento cheese fritters, baked garlic butter oysters, chicken and waffles, sweet-and-spicy ribs and low-country pasta.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is expected to open in mid-June at 2400 Polo Club Blvd., according to a social media announcement.

An eight-story student housing complex near the University of Kentucky called VERVE Lexington is scheduled to break ground this summer and will include a public coffee shop.

Doc Crow’s Social has replaced the former Goodwood location at 200 Lexington Green Circle, serving a menu that includes burgers and wings.

In Frankfort, Buffalo Trace Distillery has opened its new John G. Carlisle Cafe, serving made-to-order sandwiches, salads and desserts.

The Fish Fry has relocated to 833 Georgetown St.

Birdies Chicken is now open behind Bluegrass Tavern.

The Sage Rabbit closed in mid-May after 11 years in Chevy Chase, according to its website.

Tilted Kilt on South Broadway also closed in May.

Athens Lunchroom, Chocolate Holler and Chocomania Georgetown also recently announced plans to close.

A new Aldi is under construction near Ky. 169 and Nicholasville Road, according to signage at the site.

Dovas has moved inside Old North Bar at Greyline Station, and Son of a Burger has relocated to 833 Georgetown St.

Good Reception Records and Jawn Coffee are partnering on a record store and coffee shop at 500 Southland Drive, according to an Instagram post.

Coffee and dirty soda shop Muggles Traveling Cafe has joined forces with Backroads Bakery Cheesecakes at 109 W. Sixth St.