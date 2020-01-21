Hilton Lexington Downtown Undergoes $8 Million Upgrade

The Hilton Lexington Downtown has launched an $8 million renovation project, aimed at bringing upgraded guest rooms and more dining options to the downtown hotel.

When completed in early spring, the revamped Hilton Lexington Downtown lobby will feature a new Crossroads Cafe and Lounge; an expanded BBM cocktail bar, also known as the Bigg Blue Martini; and a refresh of Triangle Grille restaurant.

The new Crossroads Cafe will offer barista-made hot and cold beverages and paninis made to order, along with breakfast pastries, sandwichs, salads, snacks and sundries. The Crossroads Lounge will feature soft seating choices for cafe patrons and hotel visitors. The expansion of BBM will add new seating spreading into the lobby area, to serve the hotel's varied clientele of hoops fans, convention attendees, business travelers and vacationers. The bar serves an extensive collection of more than 150 bourbons and ryes, along with a large selection of locally crafted beers and curated cocktails. The 128 seat, up-casual Triangle Grille restaurant serves breakfast and lunch seven days per week, and features a private dining room with seating for 40 guests.

Guest room upgrades will include new locally inspired decor, upgraded mattresses and 55-inch televisions. Three additional guest rooms will be added as part of the renovation, bringing the hotel's total to 369.

Rendering of renovated double guestroom at the Hilton Lexington Downtown. Rendering of renovated single guestroom at the Hilton Lexington Downtown.

The hotel is working to minimize guest impact from the renewal project by transforming one floor at a time and whenever possible, leaving the floors above and below the renovation area as a buffer.

“Our guests mean everything to us, so we’re doing everything possible to limit the impact on them,” said Alex Lugo, general manager of the Hilton Lexington Downtown, in a release announcing the renovations. “We know how disruptive construction can be, so we’re asking for patience, and hope guests will tell us if there’s anything else we can do to make their stay more enjoyable.”