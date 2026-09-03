Horse Country Crown Jewel Farm Set for Auction at a $57.5M List Price

× Expand Castleton has a 13,500-square-foot main house and 10 staff residences on its 951 acres with 16 barns and 268 horse stalls. Photo furnished

One of the Bluegrass’ most storied and famed horse farms is for sale and is slated — if no one writes a large check first — for an invitation-only Oct. 28 auction expected to attract a once in a generation equine who’s who. The iconic 951-acre Castleton Farm on Iron Works Pike, just down the street from the Kentucky Horse Park, is listed for $57.5 million.

Castleton’s pedigree dates to 1793 when Kentucky politician, statesman and horseman John Breckenridge founded it. In addition to the former U.S. senator and vice president, owners have included James R. Keene, the Van Lennep family and currently Shane Ryan, son of late Irish billionaire Tony Ryan, who co-founded ultra-low-cost Ryanair airline.

The property is anchored by a Greek Revival mansion dating to 1840 that spans 13,500 square feet with seven bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. The estate’s architectural landmarks include an iconic stone round tower, meticulously maintained dry stone fencing, ornate ironwork gates, tree-lined drives, 16 historic barns with 268 stalls, 10 staff residences, covered bridge and a rare equine cemetery.

Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty has the property listing. “Castleton is one of the most significant properties to come to market in recent memory,” said Riley Kirn of Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty. “For more than two centuries, this remarkable estate has been woven into the fabric of equine history.”

Keeneland’s noted equine auction team will conduct the Oct. 28 sale event, which is dramatically planned as the final lot of the Keeneland Championship Sale of horses. The Breeders’ Cup World Championships follow Oct. 30-31 at Keeneland.