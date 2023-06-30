Hot brew, cool savings: Heine Brothers Coffee sustainable efforts paying off

SPONSORED CONTENT

× Expand Heine Brothers worked with LG&E and KU’s Business Rebate Program to identify energy efficient upgrades and earn cash rebates. Photo furnished

Longtime Louisville favorite employing energy efforts to keep grinding into the future

For nearly 30 years, Heine Brothers Coffee has been, as they say it, “offering exceptional drinks and service.” Since 1994, the coffee shop chain has been hyper-focused on creating an environment that welcomes customers, gives them a place to relax and take a break, and serves up delicious beverages and treats customers can sink into. The company takes care to ensure its coffee is grown and harvested in a way that’s good for the environment and the people who produce it. And they take pride in the impact their business philosophy is making.

“We as a company have always been focused on community and sustainability, even before it was the cool thing to do,” says Heine Brothers Marketing Director Will Hixson. “The question is always – how can we be more responsible and give back to our community; how can we be as sustainable as we can be and still run an efficient business.”

Thanks to a partnership with its energy provider, Louisville Gas and Electric Company, Heine Brothers is learning they can be both, sustainable and efficient. LG&E and its sister utility, Kentucky Utilities Company, offer the Business Rebate Program, which provides cash rebates for energy efficient upgrades. Representatives with the program helped Heine Brothers identify ways to save which align with their goals to be socially responsible, run an efficient business and help ensure their business is around to continue making a difference for the community into the future.

× Expand Heine Brothers' installation of LED lighting throughout its stores is earning the coffee chain savings through LG&E and KU's Business Rebates Program. Photo furnished

“Quality lighting is critical. We’re using all LEDs in our new and remodeled stores,” said Hixon. “That might sound like a small change, but when you consider we’re open seven days a week, more than 12 hours a day and have 17 locations across Louisville and Southern Indiana, it means less maintenance and more savings, and for a small business any amount of savings is a big deal.”

And savings across their operations means more dollars Heine Brothers can invest in other things to further enhance its service for customers and charitable contributions to the community.

“We want our business and residential customers to know that we’re here to assist them in finding and pursuing ways they can save energy and money,” said LG&E and KU Vice President of Customer Services Eileen Saunders. “We’re thrilled to partner with Heine Brothers and many business customers over the years in helping them run their businesses more efficiently and in reaping the benefits of making energy upgrades.”

Business Rebate Program

Whether small or large, commercial or industrial, LG&E and KU’s Business Rebate Program is designed to help businesses earn incentives for their investments. The program offers cash rebates for businesses making energy efficient upgrades to existing facilities through things like lighting, pumps, motors and variable frequency drives. It also offers rebates for energy efficient new facilities above state building code and offers rebates to help offset a portion of energy audit costs.

Signing up is quick and easy. The utilities’ business customers are eligible to apply for rebates within 24 months of the date the upgrades were installed.

Visit lge-ku.com/bizrebates to learn more about the program, eligibility and find out about other companies that are taking advantage of the program.