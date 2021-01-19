How constraint can inspire meaningful change and renewed purpose

Knox Van Nagell Pfister

In addition to the typical twists and turns that often make life anything but typical, in 2020 we were also introduced to COVID-19, lockdowns, virtual work from home, Zoom parties, online school and Door-Dash dinner dates.

Contending with these fast-moving parts — all while trying to bring home a paycheck, maintain a work-life “balance” and practice mindfulness on the fly — has been challenging. Come to find out, our new normal is not so normal at all, but it does offer an opportunity to honestly reflect on some hard questions.

Constraint often inspires innovation and more flexible modes of thinking, which in turn offers opportunity to implement meaningful change. We’re on the heels of one of the most difficult years in modern memory (and history for that matter), and at the dawn of a new one. If anything, we’ve got some well-earned perspective that can help us find, or perhaps even rediscover, our “why”.

Why do we do what we do? What is our purpose? Our “why” hits us in the gut, makes us human, drives our passion and gets us out of bed every morning — even on dreary Kentucky mornings, which is saying a lot.

Simon Sinek, acclaimed thought leader and business biology guru, believes: “People don’t buy what you do, but why you do it.” By unlocking your purpose, you discover new synergies, new avenues and new measurements for success. You are not just working, you are leading, which is not only good for your bottom line but also for our world.

Yet, as promising as it may be, tapping into our “why” can be elusive. Yes, we have the answer within us, but sometimes we get stuck — stuck in old habits or thoughts that can muddy the water between what is our purpose and what is really holding us back.

The way we have “always done things” can feel comfortable, but this culture can also marshal our business, organization or even personal life into the abyss. Influential management consultant and author, Peter Drucker, wisely notes that “culture eats strategy for breakfast.” This is true, but how do we know?

There are some steps we can take to find out.

First, get organized. Devote some time to getting your house in order. This is essential, so you gain the presence, clarity and energy needed to reflect on where you are and where you are going.

Second, take stock. No doubt, you’ve got some great stuff happening, but there also “be dragons.” Knowing the difference is a big deal. Understanding your strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will make you address some tough questions about your work and whether it is a hurdle or gateway to your “why.”

Third, set a direction. Identify the biggest obstacles to your “why,” and lay out an effective strategy (or two) to overcome them. This will create a road map for purpose-driven action that will bring your objectives into sharper focus.

Fourth, make it happen. Pie-in-the-sky strategies may look good, but they won’t be worth the paper they are written on if you can’t achieve them. Think about some specific, reachable goals and related tasks that, if completed, will get you there. It will feel like taking baby steps at first, but before you know it, you’ll be leaping ahead with a full heart, renewed energy and sense of purpose.

There’s no doubt, 2021 will be a great year with this perspective in hand — and I know “why.”