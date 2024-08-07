How to Say Goodbye, Professionally

Are you planning to move on from your current job to explore new opportunities? While it may seem intimidating, it’s crucial to take the initiative and draft a formal resignation letter to notify your manager about your decision. This letter not only establishes the framework for your notice period (typically at least two weeks for most positions) but also represents a professional and respectful way to conclude your tenure. But what precisely constitutes a resignation letter, and when should you deliver it? Once you’ve accepted a new job offer and signed the contract, your first step should be to inform your manager of your decision to leave. It’s best to have this conversation verbally, ideally in person, and then promptly follow up with a formal resignation letter.

When writing your resignation letter, it’s important to keep it concise. Address the letter to either your boss or to human resources, depending on who you feel it’s most pertinent to notify. Clearly state your intended departure date and briefly outline your plans. If your next steps aren’t finalized, a general statement such as “I am leaving to pursue new opportunities in my career” will suffice.

Express genuine gratitude, if applicable, highlighting specific projects or achievements you’re proud of. It’s advisable to refrain from including feedback or criticism in your resignation letter. Any concerns or feedback you wish to share should be reserved for the exit interview, where appropriate channels are in place for constructive discussion. Treat the exit interview as an opportunity to reflect on your growth and the positive experiences you’ve had, rather than a forum for airing grievances. This approach helps maintain professionalism and leaves a positive final impression. Conclude by outlining the next steps and your commitment to facilitating a smooth transition of your responsibilities. Remember, this letter will likely be kept in your employee file and may be referenced in the future if you decide to return to the company or request references.

Leaving a job and embarking on your next journey can evoke a mix of emotions, from excitement to nervousness. Composing your resignation letter presents a chance to make a memorable exit without souring relationships. Considering the unpredictability of future encounters with current bosses or colleagues, or even potential interest in returning to the company, crafting a thoughtful resignation letter allows for a graceful departure while preserving future possibilities.

Erica Lynne Cook is the Director of Programs & Engagement for Gatton Park on the Town Branch. She recently submitted a resignation letter to the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, where she worked for 10 years and currently facilitates Conversational Spanish workshops. Learn more at carnegiecenterlex.org.