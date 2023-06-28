Huge Helpings

× Expand Katie Romano Service during an event held in June at Central Bank Center. Last year, chef Chris Ross and his team covered 882 events at Central Bank Center, Rupp Arena, and the Lexington Opera House.

For chef Chris Ross, cooking is all about sharing memories by the plateful. His favorite thing to cook is braised beef short ribs, seared in the oven at 500 degrees with heavenly smells wafting through the kitchen, as they did in his own grandmother's kitchen growing up. The smells of "the fat crisping, the meat getting nice and caramelized," remind him of his childhood.

"A lot of the dishes that we do [are] based on memories, and [we] try to get people to feel that same kind of thing," he said.

Katie Romano Chris Ross is the senior executive chef for Levy Restaurants and its catering brand, Hardwood and Oak.

Ross, a Lee County native who studied in Sullivan University's culinary program nearly two decades ago, is the senior executive chef for Levy Restaurants and its catering brand, Hardwood and Oak. The company has been contracted to oversee food services for events at Lexington's Central Bank Center, Rupp Arena, and the Lexington Opera House since 2019. Levy, a Chicago-based company that provides dining and hospitality services for numerous large venues, also operates food and beverage services at the Kentucky International Convention Center and Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Since 2006, Levy has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Britain's Compass Group.

Ross' spouse, Asia Ross, has been the senior catering sales manager for Levy since 2021. The two met while working at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland, Kentucky.

"She sells the dream and I make it happen," he said with a laugh.

In 2022 alone, Levy covered 882 events at the Central Bank Center, Rupp Arena, and Lexington Opera House.

A single event might entail multiple meals. For example, Asia Ross said a recent Future Farmers of America Convention at Central Bank Center encompassed five or six meals along with beverages and snacks for various smaller groups, with a total of 2,500 people served daily.

A convention of 2,000 people might also include serving multiple, smaller breakout sessions, she added, and often with additional catering events taking place at other Levy's venues in Lexington or Louisville at the same time. A basketball game at 20,000-plus capacity Rupp Arena might include food prep for 1,600 VIP club members and concessions for fans.

A color-coded calendar helps the couple and staff keep track of all their commitments.

Chris Ross said the largest gathering he and his team have catered was a two-day, 5,300-person Seventh Day Adventist convention, serving primarily vegan meals. For that, he prepared collard greens, deep-fried shiitake mushrooms, sweet potato grits, and cauliflower "steaks" with a meat-free play on red-eye gravy.

"I wanted it to be nice, but I also wanted it to showcase Southern [food]," he said.

Amazingly, that event was catered by a staff of 10, as it was still a challenge coming out of the pandemic's peak to find willing workers. Ross said that the challenge has since eased up somewhat.

Asia Ross said convention center staff — including marketing and event management staff, among others — are often willing to pitch in with plating for large events.

"They actually love it because it's such a different feeling than a desk job," she said.

Historically, the convention center's business is a bit slower in the summer months, which is when local produce is at its peak. That makes it challenging to use locally grown produce in catered meals, especially in the large volumes needed, but Chef Ross says he tries to source locally when feasible.

For quality, Chef Ross said he and his staff do about 80% of the cooking from scratch, including sauces and salad dressings. They bread and fry items themselves, eschewing prepackaged, pre-breaded foods altogether. He said they buy and cut down produce and strive to create thoughtful, restaurant-quality meals.

Sometimes they cook for celebrities and their crew members and fulfill "riders," or a list of food and beverage requests from performers.

"For the most part, a lot of these tours that come through here have their own caterers," he said, "[but] some of the smaller acts [don't] have their own caterer, so we do their backstage catering."

Asia Ross said she met Reba McEntire once backstage, "which was pretty awesome." She said rapper Lil Wayne's rider was particularly memorable, requesting Flaming Hot Cheetos and Sour Patch Kids and, to wash those down, Dom Perignon. Another celebrity whose identity she didn't divulge wanted a whole roasted chicken kept warm in a slow cooker.

Asia Ross said that no matter the clients or occasion, her husband is both passionate and particular about the dishes he creates, which he describes as "elevated Southern."

"If you think about Southern cooking, you're thinking about Mamaw making it from the heart, not with a recipe," she said.

Chef Ross typically starts with an idea for a tasty menu and works backward to write recipes for his staff to replicate those dishes on a much larger scale.

As for the most memorable meal Chris Ross ever cooked for his wife? That was years ago when she was a waitress and he was the chef in their country club days.

"He made swordfish, and I'd never had it before," she said. "I thought he was the coolest thing ever."

She also loves her husband's fried chicken livers with mashed potatoes and creamy onion gravy, which she requests for her birthday or other special meals.

Chris Ross said that while some days and some events are more demanding than others, the satisfaction of creating and serving exceptional cuisine for large groups of people makes it all worthwhile.

"If you have a desire to be a chef or you have a desire to please people, that desire is there no matter what," he said.