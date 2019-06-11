Inaugural State of Downtown to Take Stock of Developing Changes at City's Core

Business professionals and community leaders will gather at the Lexington Opera House on June 19 for an update on the health of downtown Lexington and the status of projects currently underway at the inaugural State of Downtown event, presented by Republic Bank.

This new event, hosted by the Downtown Lexington Partnership and the Downtown Lexington Management District, brings together leading developers, real estate professionals, economic development professionals, lenders, and community leaders for a presentation and conversation about Lexington’s downtown area. The event will include assessment of multiple economic and quality of life measures, presenting data on development, street-level occupancy and rental rates, the office market, the hospitality industry, event attendance, the residential market, and other relevant stats.

The event will feature an expert panel that will discuss current downtown projects and issues. Scheduled panelists include Todd Ziegler, Market President of Republic Bank; Melody Flowers, Executive Director for Strategic Analysis & Policy at the University of Kentucky; Dudley Webb, Chairman of The Webb Companies; and James Schrader, President & Principal Broker of Schrader Commercial Properties, LLC. Laurie Preston with Business Lexington will moderate the event and will take questions from the audience following the panel.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with the program beginning at 4:30 p.m. A networking reception will follow at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, and include complimentary beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres at the reception. More information is available at the State of Downtown event website. Participants can register for the event at State of Downtown registration website. For more information, visit www.downtownlex.com or contact by e-mail at ethan@downtownlex.com.