Inclusive Language at Work: Small Changes, Big Impact

Inclusive language ensures that everyone feels valued and respected by recognizing diversity, expressing respect for colleagues, and promoting equitable opportunities. It’s crucial to be mindful of this when communicating in professional or inclusive settings.

Respect for every person — regardless of their origins, identities, or traits — is at the core of inclusive language. This connects to a key principle: cultural sensitivity.

Cultural sensitivity refers to the ability to acknowledge and respect the diversity of ideas, values, customs, and behaviors within different cultural groups. It means recognizing that one’s own culture is not superior to others and being open to different perspectives without judgment. In practice, it involves being mindful of cultural differences and avoiding words that may offend or exclude specific communities.

These principles guide the following guidelines for inclusive business communication:

Use person-first language. Focus on the individual, not their characteristics. For example, say “a person with a disability,” “a person who uses a wheelchair,” “a child with autism,” or “a person with a mental health condition” instead of saying “the disabled,” “a wheelchair-bound person,” “an autistic child,” or “a mentally ill person.”

Use the singular “they.” When referring to someone whose gender is unknown or unspecified, use “they” instead of “he” or “she.”

Use clear and accessible language. Avoid jargon or overly technical phrases that might alienate or confuse audiences.

Avoid broad generalizations. Steer clear of assumptions or stereotypes about people, places, groups, or nations.

Don’t use “guys” to address a group. This is something I do a lot, especially unconsciously. Try “everyone,” “team,” or “you all” instead.

Be on the lookout for exclusionary language. Consider how your words might affect others and avoid phrasing that could make people feel unseen or undervalued.

Using inclusive language in business communication fosters a more respectful, collaborative, and welcoming environment for all employees and clients. It leads to clearer communication, stronger relationships, and a more positive workplace environment.

Kennadi Jacobs completed a practicum at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning as part of her community and leadership development degree at the University of Kentucky. The Carnegie Center is a nonprofit educational organization that offers seasonal writing, publishing, and language classes, along with other community programs. For more information, visit CarnegieCenterLex.org.