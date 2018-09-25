James E. Pepper Distillery joins the Kentucky Distillers' Association

× 1 of 2 Expand The restored James E. Pepper distillery began production in December 2017 after more than 50 years of neglect. × 2 of 2 Expand The James E. Pepper Distillery as it appeared in 1894. The historic distillery, one of Kentucky's oldest, was established in 1780 and run by three generations of the Pepper family. Prev Next

James E. Pepper Distillery, located in Lexington’s Distillery District, is the newest and 39th member of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, a non-profit trade group that unites and represents Kentucky’s signature Bourbon and distilled spirits industry.

The restored Pepper distillery began production in December 2017 after more than 50 years of neglect. Despite being one of the oldest and most iconic brands of whiskey, with DSP number KY-5, the distillery had been abandoned in 1958. “This has been a decade-long passion project to relaunch this iconic brand, re-build this historic distillery and re-establish the Pepper family brand to its rightful place in the annals of Kentucky whiskey,” said Amir Peay, proprietor of the Pepper Distillery. Peay resurrected the brand in 2008.

“Crafting award-winning whiskey and completing the distillery project achieved the first two goals — and now joining the prestigious Kentucky Distillers’ Association is a milestone that helps us to secure the third,” Peay said. “We are thrilled and honored to join the ranks of such distinguished company.”

Pepper’s portfolio boasts a variety of bourbon, whiskey and rye expressions under the James E. Pepper “1776” and Old Pepper brands, as well as Old Henry Clay Straight Rye Whiskey and the 1776 Smoked American Brown Ale aged in rye whiskey barrels. The distillery is open for tours Wednesday through Sunday.

James E. Pepper Distillery is the KDA’s 26th craft-level member, aging less than 10,000 barrels a year, and is the KDA’s fourth member distillery in Fayette County, joining Town Branch, Barrel House Distillery (also located in the revitalized Distillery District) and Bluegrass Distillery. James E. Pepper also is now eligible to join the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.