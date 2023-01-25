Jargon has its place; just don’t let it muddy your message

Jargon is a set of insider terms and phrases that facilitates communication among professionals. Every profession and role has its own set of specialized terms and acronyms. However, determining how much jargon to use in written communications depends on the intended audience, as clarity is paramount in professional writing.

When writing for others in a similar position, internal communications and presenting to industry professionals at conferences, for example, one can and should use jargon. The shorthand not only establishes credibility but can also streamline communication.

However, there are times when it is necessary to write with a broader audience in mind. As professionals, it’s tempting to fill one’s writing with a bristling trenchwork of jargon — similar to how you might explain a concept or issue when speaking — but that jargon doesn’t always translate to outsiders.

When interacting with the general public or new hires, one should use broader language instead of jargon to describe a thing or a process.

When writing a sentence, it can be helpful to think: “Would someone who knows nothing about this topic understand this?”

If the answer is “no,” it probably includes too much jargon. If the goal is to educate or communicate outside of one’s field, or to appeal to a broader audience, then consider explaining what specific terms mean or what acronyms stand for.

If technical jargon must be used, providing a glossary of terms and definitions at the beginning of the presentation or paper may be helpful.

As professionals and good communicators, we should always strive to present our work with the most clarity. If we are writing as insiders or to outsiders, use whatever language will serve your interests best and ensure the understanding of your audience.

Samuel Gilbert is a virtual training coordinator at Valvoline and a volunteer with the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. The Carnegie Center, 251 W. Second St., is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing and language classes, as well as other community programming. For more information, visit Carnegiecenterlex.org.