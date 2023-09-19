Java Jukebox mixes it up; Spice & Tea Merchants open in Chevy Chase

Many restaurants start as food trucks, and now Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street is doing the opposite by adding a food truck to its established business.

Tucker Lewis, also known as Lane Allen, the owner of Java Jukebox, announced the launch of Java Jukebox Mobile. This food truck will make regular appearances at locations and events locally, including Bryan Station High School every other Monday and Beaumont Middle School home games. "We're hoping to expand that schedule for other consistent weekly locations as well," Lewis said.

Java Jukebox is known for its coffee and breakfast offerings, featuring cold brew, hot brew coffee, and iced chai. Breakfast options include breakfast burritos, breakfast plates, avocado toast, bagels, and pancakes. The food truck's menu will remain fairly consistent with a few minor adjustments. Lewis says he opened the food truck for several reasons: To pave the way for Java Jukebox to become a national coffee brand; to enhance interaction with the public; and to participate in music festivals, aligning with the brand's music-centered theme. Lewis believes that this move will benefit them in the long run, especially as they plan to open more storefronts and strengthen their connection with the music community.

In other local food and beverage news:

Spice & Tea Merchants has opened at 807 Euclid Avenue, offering over 200 spices and spice blends, gourmet salts and sugars, loose-leaf teas, infused olive oils, balsamic vinegars, and more.

Big Kahuna is expanding its dining area to include an upstairs space.

Ethereal Slice House has opened at 405 South Limestone at Cornerstone Exchange, offering whole pizzas, pizza by the slice, salads, bar snacks, desserts, and more.

Bella Cafe & Grille has opened its newest location at 3901 Fountain Blue Lane, in the Fountains at Palomar.

Biscuit Belly is opening a second Lexington location at 112 Lucille Dr., #150, with plans for a third at 4325 Harrodsburg Rd., at Ethington Shops.

La Bonne Vie Personal Chef + Catering held a grand opening and open house at 1060 Chinoe Rd. in mid-September.

Squires Corner Kitchen has opened at 468 Squires Rd., featuring subs, burgers, wraps, salads, and sandwiches.

Okome Asian Grill was set to open soon at 341 S. Limestone, offering customizable bowls with various bases, proteins, and toppings.

Damiano Pizza & Sushi was set to open soon at 503 S. Upper Street.

Wildside Winery's Midway location was expected to open in September, offering a variety of wine flavors, live performances, and interactive shows.

Bear's Chicken Shack food truck has launched, serving hand-breaded fried chicken tenders, waffle fries, homemade biscuits, mac and cheese, and milkshakes.

Ryu Hibachi Express, a food trailer, has recently opened on Nicholasville Rd. It offers a variety of hibachi dishes, including vegetables, chicken, filet mignon, lobster, steak, shrimp, salmon, and scallops. Sides such as egg rolls, coconut shrimp, and spring rolls, as well as desserts like tiramisu and cheesecake, are also available.

Holy Crepe, initially popular at music festivals in the 1990s, is now permanently located in the courtyard behind Backroads Bakery since early September. The menu includes a range of crepes, grilled cheeses, and soups.

Shipley Do-nuts, a Texas-based donut chain, is planning to enter the local market, with potential locations in Lexington and surrounding areas. Known for its unique hexagon-shaped hot glazed donuts, Shipley Do-nuts offers a wide variety of donut flavors, along with coffee and kolaches.

Casey's convenience stores have agreed to acquire 63 convenience stores from EG Group. Approximately one-third of these stores are in and around the Lexington market. Casey's is known for its pizzas, made with scratch dough, real mozzarella, and fresh toppings.

Sweet Wally's has opened at Fayette Mall, offering specialty caramel apples with various toppings.

Hyderabad House Lexington was scheduled to open in the Zandale Shopping Center on September 20.

Southland Taco Tico has closed, while the Pimlico and Boardwalk locations remain open.