Pillars of Community

Micah, a prophet in Old Testament Scripture, possessed a heart for disenfranchised individuals. Greatly concerned about societal ills, he prophesied against powerful rulers who oppressed the vulnerable. Set against the backdrop of a courtroom, he poses the question: “What does the Lord require of you, but to do justice, to love mercy, and to walk humbly before your God?”

Melissa Moore Murphy

Melissa Moore Murphy, Fayette County district court judge, identifies with Micah’s deep-seated compassion. Murphy, 43, dedicates her life — professionally and personally — to seeking justice. “I think that every person who comes through a court system should be treated the same, regardless of their circumstances,” Murphy said.

Murphy is married to Daniel (Danny) Murphy, Jr., senior assistant dean of community engagement and operations/ chief diversity officer at the University of Kentucky’s J. David Rosenberg College of Law. As his title suggests, he performs many duties within the college, including establishing partnerships between the college and the community and assisting with nonacademic day-to-day operations. He was responsible for overseeing the college’s $56 million building renovation and expansion project, which was completed last year. He also serves as a liaison for the college’s diversity efforts.

Danny, 49, also an attorney, shares his wife’s dedication and commitment to equitable representation. Motivated by discrepancies within the criminal justice system based on race and socioeconomic status, Danny realized as a teenager that he wanted to pursue a career as an attorney. “I recognized that, through the legal profession, you could be a voice for so many who do not have a voice and representation,” he said. His objective was to help ensure that the justice system is without partiality. In his experience, “if you were a person of color or from lower socioeconomic means, the justice system did not treat you the same as the person who came from the middle or upper class, in particular, someone who was white,” he said.

Echoing her husband’s sentiments, Melissa chose the legal profession because she didn’t view the court system as always being objective. During her youth, Melissa’s family experienced legal challenges which caused her to see that justice isn’t always blind. For Melissa’s family, she says that there wasn’t anyone who adequately explained the judicial process, showed compassion or treated them fairly. It was at this point that a teenaged Melissa began dreaming of one day becoming a judge.

An important appointment

Her childhood dream became a reality in April when Gov. Andy Beshear appointed her to fill a vacancy in Kentucky’s 22nd Judicial District Court, a position for which she was already running. In this capacity, Melissa presides over cases involving juvenile matters, misdemeanors, city and county ordinances, felony probable cause hearings, cases related to domestic violence and abuse, some small claims and civil suits, as well as other matters. She will serve the remainder of her appointment until the general election in November, in which she is running unopposed and is the presumptive winner.

After Pamela Goodwine, a former circuit court judge, ascended to the appellate court in 2018, there wasn’t a person of color on the district or circuit court bench. “I am a huge advocate for representation matters,” said Fayette District Judge Lindsay Hughes Thurston. Thurston believes that Melissa’s appointment, especially during this period of racial unrest, is essential. “Her being there is more important than it’s ever been.”

For Melissa, the reasons she chose to sit on the bench remain at the forefront. “I have to have the hope that my presence can make a difference,” she said. “That, at the very least, me getting up each day, putting on that black robe, and then going down and sitting in that seat — where I am being fair and treating everybody with an unbiased eye — has to make a difference.”

Melissa has demonstrated these qualities throughout her legal career, including as an assistant Fayette County Commonwealth’s attorney and as a special assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A shared vision

The desire to create and work within a judicial system that is free of biases is how Melissa and Danny’s paths crossed. They met when Melissa was an undergraduate student at the University of Kentucky majoring in political science and history. He was a second-year law student. Determined to matriculate to the Rosenburg College of Law after completing her bachelor’s degree, Melissa often frequented events that the college hosted, including an official guided tour led by Danny — who caught Melissa’s attention. “I flirted with him, but he ignored me because of our age difference,” she said with a laugh. They kept in touch after Danny graduated and he started working for a law firm in western Kentucky, began dating and, eventually, married.

× Expand Mark Mahan Danny and Melissa Moore Murphy met at the University of Kentucky, and are both active in the community. “We recognize, as the Scripture says, ‘To whom much is given, much is required,’” Danny says.

“The union between Danny and Melissa makes Danny a stronger Danny and Melissa a stronger Melissa,” said Dr. Anton Reece, president of West Kentucky Community and Technical College and a friend of the Murphys. “The combination of the two brings in that extra element. I’m not sure that they could pull it off individually, but collectively they bring a powerful and precious dynamic as a couple to the table.”

The Murphys aren’t content with being the only ones seated at the table. They’ve intentionally centered their careers around ensuring that everyone has a seat, especially those who are at the fringes of society. In the midst of today’s heightened civil unrest and systemic racism, Melissa says in order for people of color to trust the judicial system, it is imperative to elect judges and prosecutors who exercise fairness and are held accountable. Equally important, she says, is having a diverse jury pool. She encourages the black community not to shirk from their civic duty. “If you’re not here at the table to be a part of this process, then how can you say that it doesn’t work?”

The couple agrees that the system needs reform, but the solution is more complex than only examining implicit biases, they say. It entails factoring in one’s race and socioeconomic status while ensuring that everyone has equal resources and access to quality representation. “It’s not believing in what [the judicial system] is, but believing in what it can be and what it has to be,” Danny said. For the criminal justice system to truly reflect the community that it represents, it requires a diverse, participatory community within that system, he said.

Outside of their professions, Melissa and Danny are actively involved in a plethora of civic organizations. “We both have made it a point to be as active as we can possibly be in every area of Lexington,” Melissa said. “We’ve tried our best not to just have our degrees, do our jobs and go home.”

Melissa serves on the board of directors of the Chrysalis House, a residential program for expecting mothers with substance abuse. She also chairs the statewide Child Fatality and Near Fatality External Review Panel, where she and her fellow board members review cases of child fatalities or near fatalities resulting from suspected abuse or neglect.

Danny serves on the statewide board of the Kentucky YMCA Youth Association, focusing on leadership development for middle and high school students in the areas of state government and mock United Nations activities and exercises. Danny said his passion is Commerce Lexington. He is a current board member and former chair. His involvement has included public policy and community, as well as minority business initiatives. “I believe that [Commerce Lexington] helps lead the way for opening doors and moving our community forward.”

Melissa and Danny, both ordained ministers, are members of Consolidated Baptist Church. “For us, ministry is not in the traditional church sense. Ministry is what we are doing through our profession and volunteer work in the community,” Danny said. “Whatever our calling is, that’s where we believe we’re supposed to make a difference.”

The couple agrees that their greatest role is lifting and supporting their three children (ages 7, 14 and 20) and grandchild. “We are raising strong, resilient children who are going to make changes in this world in whatever way they choose,” Melissa said.

Based on the foundation that their parents have laid, the next generation of Murphys are set to make a positive impact in their community. Said Danny: “We recognize, as the Scripture says, ‘To whom much is given, much is required.’”