Keeneland Named Title Sponsor for 13th Bluegrass International Cup

Keeneland will be the title sponsor of the 13th Annual Bluegrass International Cup, a fundraiser polo match and dinner to be held at Mt. Brilliant Farm on September 6. The event will benefit the Fayette Alliance Foundation and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Foundation.

“Keeneland is delighted to become the title sponsor of the Bluegrass International Cup, which is three days before the start of our world renowned September Yearling Sale,” Keeneland President & CEO Bill Thomason said in a release announcing the sponsorship. “This exciting event will enhance the experience of our sales clients while they are in Lexington and allow us to support two entities that are tremendously important to the unique fabric of our area. Keeneland’s connection to the Bluegrass International Cup is a perfect fit.”

Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale, to be held September 9-22, is the global marketplace for Thoroughbred yearlings and produces horses that compete at the highest level of racing around the world. Graduates include 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, 22 winners of the Kentucky Derby, and 105 horses that have won 114 Breeders’ Cup races. Last year, the auction The auction grossed more than $377 million for 2,916 horses.

“Lexington’s farmland isn’t just incredibly beautiful, it’s also an economic engine, producing some of the finest horses in the world that are largely sold during the Keeneland September Sale,” said Fayette Alliance Board Chairperson Don Robinson. “The Keeneland Bluegrass International Cup is a unique event highlighting the matchless properties of this city we love to call home. What better way to celebrate all that makes Lexington extraordinary than by spending an evening on an historic horse farm in support of our city, farms, and top-notch healthcare right before kicking off the most important Thoroughbred sale in the world.”

“The Markey Cancer Foundation and the Fayette Alliance are natural partners working together to increase the quality of life in Lexington and across the state of Kentucky," said Mike Delzotti, President and CEO of the UK Markey Cancer Foundation. "As the Markey Cancer Center endeavors to retain and recruit world-class talent, quality of life figures greatly into a candidate’s decision to relocate to our area. Our beautiful horse farms play a critical role in making our region such a desirable place to live. The Keeneland Bluegrass International Cup provides critical funds to help both organizations advance that good work.”

Since 2007, Bluegrass International Cup has featured exciting high-goal polo, delicious food, and live music in support of key Lexington non-profits. To date, the Bluegrass International Cup has raised more than $1 million for the Fayette Alliance Foundation and the UK Markey Cancer Foundation. Beginning in 2012, Evening in the Gardens is held the night before the Bluegrass International Cup, featuring gourmet food and signature cocktails in an unparalleled and elegant setting. More than 600 people attend these events to support our world-class city, farms, and healthcare.

The 7th Annual Evening in the Gardens will be held on September 5, and the Keeneland Bluegrass International Cup will be held the following evening, September 6, at historic Mt. Brilliant Farm. The field-side tent will open at 5 p.m. and the polo match begins at 5:30 p.m.

Table sponsorships may be secured by contacting info@fayettealliance.com. Tickets may be purchased online at www.fayettealliance.com.