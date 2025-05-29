Keeneland Selected to host 2026 Breeders’ Cup

Keeneland has been selected to host the 2026 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, marking the fourth time Lexington will welcome Thoroughbred racing’s premier two‑day festival (after 2015, 2020 and 2022).

The announcement came alongside the naming of Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, as the 2027 host site. Since its founding in 1984, the non‑profit Breeders’ Cup organization has returned more than $1 billion to the industry in purses, awards and charitable donations while conducting the World Championships at 12 top racetracks across North America.

× Expand Bill Denver/Eclipse Sportswire/Breeders Cup Flightline, ridden by Flavien Prat, wins the 2022 Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic, the last time the event was held at Keeneland.

“Keeneland exemplifies an unwavering dedication to excellence in Thoroughbred racing and is currently making a significant investment to benefit our great sport, making it an ideal venue to host the 2026 Breeders’ Cup World Championships,” said Drew Fleming, President & CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to the Horse Capital of the World, celebrating the rich history of the Bluegrass, and highlighting the tremendous farms that make the area so special as we celebrate the pinnacle of Thoroughbred racing.”

× Expand From left: Drew Fleming, Shannon Arvin, David O'Rourke, and Marc Holliday

“Keeneland is honored to host the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2026, and we’re thrilled to share this global racing celebration with fans from all over the world and with the Lexington community,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “We are especially excited to host guests in our new Paddock Building with further enhanced hospitality experiences.”

Keeneland is undertaking a transformative capital project of more than $100 million — the largest in its 89‑year history. Anchoring this effort is a three‑level Paddock Building, scheduled to debut this fall and extending the entire length of the saddling paddock and walking ring.

The new Paddock Building will offer more than 1,000 guests a ticketed hospitality experience with traditional sit‑down dining rooms, innovative bar concepts and a Paddock Lawn overlooking pre‑race preparations. Within the building, dedicated Jockeys’ Quarters will allow riders to walk directly through one of the dining venues on their way to and from the post parade, giving fans an up‑close view of race‑day rituals.

“In addition, we will hold our third annual Championship Sale the Wednesday before Breeders’ Cup, a dynamic way to help kick off the week’s festivities,” Arvin said. “Keeneland and Breeders’ Cup share a strong commitment to showcasing the very best of Thoroughbred racing, and we look forward to helping deliver another world-class event.”

The 2026 running will take place Oct. 30–31, pending approval by the Kentucky Horse Racing and Gaming Corporation, and will be flanked by two of Keeneland’s auctions. The Keeneland Championship Sale on Oct. 28 will offer ownership opportunities in top racing and breeding stock (including horses with Breeders’ Cup connections), and the November Breeding Stock Sale commence Nov. 3 immediately after the Cup.