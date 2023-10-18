Keeneland to Build new Paddock Building and Visitors Center

Keeneland officials today announced plans for major capital investment projects totaling approximately $93 million, including the construction of a permanent paddock building and a visitors center.

Located alongside the Keeneland paddock and walking ring, the new paddock building will expand viewing and dining experiences available to the public during Keeneland’s two spring and fall racing meets, enhance hospitality during Keeneland’s Thoroughbred auctions, and provide new venues for special events.

The saddling stalls will be repositioned to provide the safest environment for equine and human participants and give fans an unobstructed view of the saddling paddock.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January at the conclusion of Keeneland’s January Horses of All Ages Sale. Plans are to complete the project in the fall of 2025. Keeneland’s race meets and sales will continue at full capacity during construction.

“Keeneland’s founding mission is to be a model racetrack, to invest in the future of our sport, to enrich our Central Kentucky community, and to always do what is best for the horse,” said Shannon Arvin, Keeneland’s president and CEO. “This project is central to our mission because it will allow us to welcome more fans and give them a variety of world-class experiences during our race meets and beyond. The improvements to our saddling processes are not only functional in providing more space for horses and horsemen, but the results will offer unobstructed views to showcase the beauty and pageantry of our equine and human athletes.”

The three-level building is planned in the current footprint of the Keeneland administrative building and jockeys quarters and will extend the entire length of the paddock and walking ring. The new venue will feature a variety of ticketed experiences available to the public, including traditional sit-down dining, new bar concepts, a panoramic rooftop, and more.

A reconfigured east gate entrance will allow for more room around the paddock's iconic sycamore tree.

The paddock building will include a reconfigured east gate entrance that will align with Keeneland Boulevard, while expanding the area inside the gates around the historic Sycamore tree. Additionally, a new jockeys quarters will be housed within the building, providing fans a unique experience in which jockeys will walk directly through the venue before each race.

“We spent a great deal of time looking at racing venues and sports facilities around the world for inspiration,” Arvin said. “We also talked to our stakeholders and fans to understand what they love most about spending a day at Keeneland, whether it be during racing, sales, or another occasion. Keeneland’s fans are the best in the industry, and we know the demand for tickets is often greater than the supply. This new facility will allow us to provide a variety of unique experiences, allowing more fans to enjoy the finest hospitality in sports.”

To accommodate the paddock building, a two-story operations building is planned for construction within walking distance of the racetrack. The new facility will enable Keeneland to consolidate core business and operations teams under one roof in an updated work environment.

Plans are also in development for an on-site visitors center. These new structures will be architecturally consistent with the track’s existing Clubhouse and Grandstand and feature the two-over-two pattern of stonework unique to Keeneland.

The capital project is the largest undertaken since Keeneland opened nearly 90 years ago and marks the first major construction at the track since Keeneland Library was built in 2002.

Keeneland is working with state and local government to secure incentive funds to support the project. Today, upon the recommendation of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, Keeneland received preliminary approval from the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority (KTDFA) for incentives to support the project totaling up to $23.2 million.

Keeneland is working with state and local government to secure incentive funds to support the $93 million project.

“Keeneland is a historic destination for our local families and travelers, and this exciting investment will create more opportunities for everyone to enjoy, while boosting our signature horse racing industry and Kentucky’s $12.9 billion tourism industry,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The horse racing industry is as indispensable to our economy as it is to our culture, and after a record-breaking year for tourism in 2022, leaders like Keeneland are going to help ensure Kentucky’s success continues for years to come.”

“When Keeneland makes changes – and that doesn’t happen very often – they are always done with excellence,” said Lexington mayor Linda Gorton. “Keeneland attracts thousands of tourists to our community, who fill up our restaurants and our hotels. With this change, Keeneland will be able to welcome even more guests.”

Global design firm Populous is serving as the lead architect and will carry out exterior and interior architecture and design, landscape design, and experiential branding for the project. Populous has expertise in creating world-class equestrian facilities, race courses, and exhibition buildings, as well as immersive entertainment venues.