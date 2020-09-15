Keeneland to Host 2022 Breeders’ Cup

× Expand Keeneland: Spring Meet

Following an announcement that the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships — Nov. 6–7 at Keeneland Racecourse — would be held without fans on-site due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced that Keeneland would also host the 2022 event.

Scheduled for Nov. 4–5, 2022, the 39th annual championship event will mark the venue’s third time as host since it first welcomed the Breeders’ Cup in 2015. Del Mar Racetrack, in Del Mar, Calif., will be the site of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. All 2020 ticket holders will receive a full refund and will also be granted first access to purchase the same or similar tickets for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Keeneland.

Officials said the decision to hold the 2020 Breeders’ Cup without fans in attendance was made following close communications with Gov. Andy Beshear, Keeneland, local and state government and public health officials and independent medical experts to fully assess the conditions under which major sporting events may expect to operate safely in the coming months.

Under the new operational parameters, on-site attendance will be limited to essential personnel and participants only. Those accessing the grounds will be subject to strict guidelines and protocols put in place as part of Breeders’ Cup’s comprehensive COVID-19 health and safety plan, details of which will be announced closer to the event.

“While the World Championships will look different this year, Keeneland and Breeders’ Cup remain committed to making the event the best it can be,” said Bill Thomason, Keeneland President and CEO. “We are grateful to continue providing a platform for our athletes and horses to showcase their talent, and we are excited for the event to return in 2022, when fans can experience the full spectacle of Breeders’ Cup in the Bluegrass as we originally intended.”

Keeneland also announced that its 2020 Fall Meet, Oct. 2-24, will also be closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic. Only a limited number of participants and essential personnel will be permitted to attend the live race meet.