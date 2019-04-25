For veteran trainer Kenny McPeek, a Derby win would be welcome, but not life-changing

Veteran horse trainer Kenny McPeek knows how to navigate the road to the Kentucky Derby. A victory in America’s most storied horse race, however, has so far proved elusive. Could this be the year?

This racing season, six of his trainees— Cairo Cat, King Ford, Lemniscate, Liberty’s Pursuit, Harvey Wallbanger and Signalman—were made eligible during the first round of nominations. The latter two have earned some qualifying points necessary for the Derby but will need enough for a guaranteed spot in the line-up if more than 20 horses are entered.

COADY PHOTOGRAPHY / CHURCHILL DOWNS Kenny McPeek

“If it happens, it happens—you have to have the right horse,” McPeek said. “I have been at this a long time and we have a good idea of what kind of horse to take to the Derby to be competitive. Then you have to have the horse come to the race perfectly, have a good trip in the race and so many other factors to win. Winning the Derby would obviously be a great addition to a resume, but it is fate. There are no guarantees.”

Growing up in Lexington, McPeek became interested in racing at a young age through his father, who owned a small string of Thoroughbreds. As a teenager attending Tates Creek High School, he took a summer job with a horse farm maintenance crew. Although mostly assigned to working a weed eater, McPeek spent some hands-on time with the horses.

While attending the University of Kentucky, McPeek studied editions of Thoroughbred trade publications while he finished his degree in business administration. He took an entry-level job with a Keeneland-based stable shortly after graduation and obtained his trainer’s license when his father asked him to oversee some of his racehorses. His first winner was at River Downs (now Belterra Park) outside Cincinnati on October 27, 1985. With a modest string, McPeek picked up more wins at Turfway Park in Northern Kentucky and Ellis Park in the western part of the state as others began sending him horses to train.

McPeek soon showed a flair for introducing newcomers to Thoroughbred ownership, primarily through racing partnerships. In addition to scouting prospects at major Thoroughbred auctions, McPeek expanded to the global market and has imported a number of successful racers from South America.

McPeek’s first Derby start produced his best result when Tejano Run stormed from the back of the pack to take second, 2¼ lengths behind Thunder Gulch in the 1995 Derby. The moment solidified McPeek’s place as a top-shelf trainer with a keen eye for untapped talent at budget prices. The colt was a $20,000 purchase at the 1993 Keeneland September yearling sale and closed his career with a $1.2 million bankroll. Since his runner-up effort in 1995, McPeek has had five more Derby starters, including 2002 favorite Harlan’s Holiday, who, like 2013 entrant Java’s War, prepped for the Derby by winning Keeneland’s Toyota Blue Grass Stakes. His other starters were Deputy Warlock (2000), Noble’s Promise (2010) and Frac Daddy (2013).

× 1 of 2 Expand Signalman debuted with a runner-up effort at Churchill Downs in May of his 2-year-old year but would not race again until September, breaking his maiden at Saratoga by a nose. He then returned to Kentucky where he again finished second, this time in the Grade 1 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland. × 2 of 2 Expand COADY PHOTOGRAPHY / CHURCHILL DOWNS Harvey Wallbanger finished second in each of his first three starts, including a second to future Grade 1 winner Complexity in his career debut in September 2018. He broke through for his first victory, at left, on Nov. 17 at Churchill Downs when he closed from ninth to post a half-length win in a 1 1/16-mile maiden race. Prev Next

Signalman was a $32,000 bargain at the 2017 Fasig-Tipton October yearling sale in Lexington and thus far has pocketed $552,990 in his seven starts through April 17. Harvey Wallbanger was bought for $50,000 at Fasig-Tipton’s July yearling sale, also in 2017, and has since accumulated $310,320 in five starts through April 7.

With 100 horses in training, McPeek has divisions year-round at Keeneland and his Magdalena Farm in Lexington and seasonally at Churchill Downs, Florida’s Gulfstream Park and Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York.

McPeek said he is not obsessed with winning the Derby and that he stays focused on the horses.

“Winning the Derby will not change me,” he said. “I know a lot of guys who have won the Derby, and it does not change your day-to-day routine. Your personality does not change, and you still get up every day to take care of the horses. But when people ask if I have won the Derby, hopefully one day I can say ‘yes.’ Now I tell them I have been second, but there are plenty of people who never even had the opportunity to compete in it.”