Kentucky Bank Opens Office in Tates Creek Centre

Kentucky Bank has opened a new office in Tates Creek Centre, near the intersection of Tates Creek Road and Man O’ War Boulevard. “We are excited to open our newest location in Lexington located at 4161 Tates Creek Centre Drive,” President and Chief Executive Officer Louis Prichard said in announcing the new location. The growing bank also opened a new branch in Hamburg in January, and has hired additional employees for the new Tates Creek Centre office.

"We are excited about these new facilities and the opportunity to expand our relationship-based approach to consumers, businesses, professionals, and the medical community in Fayette County," Prichard said. "We are bankers who build long-term relationships based on knowing our clients, addressing their needs, anticipating the future, and providing a consultative approach. We also strongly believe in giving back to our local communities.