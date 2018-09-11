Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame Announces New Inductees

The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame will induct three of the bourbon industry's most esteemed visionaries and champions into its ranks during a luncheon event held Friday, September 14, at the Frazier History Museum on historic Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.

The late Dr. Pearse Lyons, founder and president of Alltech, Inc.; Freddie Johnson, VIP visitor lead and a third-generation employee of Buffalo Trace Distillery; and Matthew J. Shattock, chairman and CEO of Beam Suntory, will all be recognized for their notable achievements and contributions as they're inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, the highest honor bestowed by the state’s bourbon and distilled spirits industry.

Additionally, the organization will honor Max L. Shapira, president of Heaven Hill Brands, with its prestigious Parker Beam Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable career as one of the industry’s most successful and influential leaders.

"This year’s class truly shows the diversity of personas behind the growing 'Golden Age of Kentucky Bourbon,'" said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, in announcing this year's inductees. "From a beloved tour guide whose wisdom and personality embodies and elevates our visitors’ experience, to the leadership and passion of three top executives who have forged the path to our current success each, in their own way, has forever transformed our signature spirit."

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association created the Hall of Fame in 2001—in conjunction with the annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival—to recognize individuals and organizations that have made a significant and transformational impact on bourbon’s stature, growth and awareness.

A limited number of tickets are available for the luncheon event, which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Frazier History Museum during the 27th annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival, which runs September 12–16. Visit www.kybourbonfestival.com for details.