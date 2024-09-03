Kentucky Castle Owner Building New Distillery in Woodford County

Wes Henderson, the well-known owner of the Kentucky Castle and co-founder of Angel's Envy, acquired by Bacardi in 2015, is spearheading an ambitious new project in Woodford County.

This project will feature distilling operations, an interactive visitor center, a tasting room, lodging, a restaurant, and expansive retail and event spaces.

Henderson, CEO of Saga Spirits Group, is part of the investor group that purchased the Kentucky Castle for $19 million in 2023. Saga Spirits Group also announced plans to renovate the historic 53-acre Kentucky Castle to better serve visitors exploring the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

“We are humbled and honored by the support we are receiving,” Henderson said of the project. “Our team is composed of experts with a combined expertise of more than a century of success in the industry.”

The project, expected to break ground this fall, is anticipated to create 89 jobs, boosting the local economy and further enhancing Woodford County’s already significant role in bourbon tourism.

“This investment will bring even more jobs and benefits to the area and enhance Woodford County’s prominence in bourbon tourism,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

Supported by various tax incentives and approved by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, the project aligns with Kentucky’s broader economic growth initiatives.

Upon the recommendation of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, Saga Spirits Group received approval for incentives totaling $4.192 million, based on tourism investments of $35.4 million.

Governor Andy Beshear praised the development, highlighting Kentucky’s record-breaking tourism numbers and the essential role bourbon plays in the state’s economy.

“People from all over the world travel to Kentucky for our bourbon, horses, and hospitality, and this project from Saga Spirits will give our guests and our neighbors one more reason to visit and fall in love with Kentucky,” Beshear said.

Versailles Mayor Brian Traugott also noted the project’s significant impact on the local economy, benefiting existing businesses and attracting more visitors to the area.

“We are excited to welcome a company committed to being a great community asset,” he said.