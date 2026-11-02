Kentucky Horse Park Campground Undergoing $5 Million Renovation

× Expand The Kentucky Horse Park Campground first opened in 1978. Photo furnished

A $5 million makeover has begun at the Kentucky Horse Park Campground, upgrading recreation areas, guest amenities, and campsites by fall of 2027 to address maintenance needs and accommodate modern recreational vehicles and camping equipment.

A centralized recreation area will include an 18-hole miniature golf course, playground, basketball court and sand volleyball court.

Replacing an existing swimming pool with a new pool and splash pad complex on the former basketball and sand volleyball courts is among the planned improvements.

Primitive campers will gain a new place to gather under a covered pavilion. Current campsite pads will be resurfaced, and entry and exit aprons will be widened to improve vehicle access. Gravel patios will be added to each campsite for fire pits and picnic tables.

“Since opening in 1978, the Kentucky Horse Park Campground has welcomed generations of campers and equine enthusiasts,” said Kentucky Horse Park President Lee Carter.

Demolition has begun; construction will follow in phases. Resevations remaining open as scheduled around active work zones throughout the renovation.

Information about the campground and reservations is available through Kentucky Horse Park’s website, kyhorsepark.com.