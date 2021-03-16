Revived Bourbon Brand Pays Homage to Kentucky Lawmakers

Damon Thayer, a state senator from Georgetown, and business partner Andre Regard, a Lexington attorney, have revived a historic whiskey brand they intend to showcase examples of fine Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey — as well as pay homage to past Kentucky lawmakers.

Each batch of Kentucky Senator Bourbon will carry the name of a past Kentucky senator. The brand originated with the now defunct Double Springs Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky. Thayer and Regard have revived the label and, using sourced whiskey distilled in Kentucky and bottled at Bluegrass Distillers in Lexington, will offer a series of limited-edition bottlings distributed through Kentucky Eagle Wine and Spirits.

The first Kentucky Senator release, aged for 15 years and bottled at cask strength with 1,320 available bottles, is named for Alben W. Barkley. Barkley was a United States Senator from McCracken County who also served as vice president under Harry S. Truman from 1949-1953. The suggested retail price is $200.

“While remaining true to the original intent of this vintage brand, we want to help Kentucky consumers feel a sense of pride for our local history and carry on the spirit of Alben W. Barkley to those who sample our product," Regard said in a statement announcing the release.

More information on Kentucky Senator Bourbon is available at www.kysenatorbourbon.com.