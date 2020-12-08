Kentucky Sports Radio website sold

Photo by Michael Huang Matt Jones

Matt Jones, founder of Kentucky Sports Radio, announced he has sold the company’s website, KentuckySportsRadio.com, to Stuart McWhorter. McWhorter was a founding investor and director in 247Sports, prior to its acquisition. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The decision for me to sell KSR was not an easy one,” Jones wrote in announcing the sale. “I started this site 15 years ago and, along with my partner Andrew Jefferson, we have slowly built it from a blog created out of our basement and populated mostly by our friends into the most read independent college sports team site in the United States. KSR has been a massive part of my life over these 15 years and watching it grow and develop, while harnessing the careers of our amazing writers and content producers has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

Jones will still have a hand in the website, however, having signed a long-term agreement “to continue to oversee the site and help it keep the spirit of this blog,” he said.

Additionally, staff members Tyler Thompson, Drew Franklin, Nick Roush, Jack Pilgrim, Maria Taustine and Freddie Maggard “have all signed multiple year deals with the new company and will remain the core writers and content producers of the site going forward,” he said.

“We will continue to use all of our current contributors, including longtime writers Adam Luckett, Chris Tomlin, Aaron Torres and Bryan the Intern, and we plan on expanding our roster in the coming weeks and months to add new and diverse voices to the KSR family.”

Jones will also continue to host the popular KSR Radio Show, which is not included in the deal and will retain its daily slot on iHeart Radio.