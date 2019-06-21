A Return to Something New: Kimra Cole Takes Helm as President and COO of Columbia Gas

When Kimra Cole departed Columbia Gas of Kentucky in 2002, she left behind a long title that her boss had humorously shortened to “director of all things.” Sixteen years later, after returning to the company in 2012, she will now have a much simpler sounding title than director of sales, marketing, engineering and operation services. Starting in July, Cole will be president and chief operating officer. And in essence, director of even bigger things.

Cole is filling the position of president/COO Herb Miller, who is retiring after 13 years with Columbia Gas of Kentucky, a wholly owned subsidiary of NiSource that has 180 employees and serves 135,000 customers in 30 Kentucky counties. Covering seven states including Kentucky, NiSource is one of the largest fully regulated utility companies in the United States, providing approximately 3.5 million customers with natural gas and 500,000 with electric.

Kimra Cole and Herb Miller

“Looking back, it’s been a great organization,” Miller said. “We’ve done a lot to improve our safety and customer service. We enacted an infrastructure program, the first of its kind in Kentucky. We started in 2006 and replaced a lot of aging pipe that has lived and outlived its life expectancy, creating a safer system for our customers and the public.

“We’ve also enhanced our website capabilities and kept rates as reasonable as we can,” he said. “So, I think there’s a lot of good things that we’ve done.”

Miller said he expects more improvements under Cole’s leadership.

“She not only has the knowledge of Kentucky, which is where her heart is, but also has a high level of experience in the gas utility industry,” Miller said. “Those two things made her the best candidate.”

Multi-state perspective

Before accepting her new position, Cole had relocated from Lexington to Columbus, Ohio, to work for NiSource as vice president of distribution operations. Cole said her time with NiSource allowed her to see the company through a broader lens and develop relationships with management in six other states.

“I have a sounding board, and I’m learning about best practices and approaches other states use, whether it’s changes in regulations or providing better services,” she said. “That’s an advantage of being part of a bigger organization.”

Even with a push toward more renewable energy sources, Cole said the future of natural gas is bright. One of her biggest challenges ahead, she said, is maintaining affordability while engaging the latest technology that allows Columbia Gas of Kentucky to best serve its customers. As an example, she cited implementing a new technology-based system that will allow the company to track truck locations in relation to service calls in order to provide more efficient service and better pinpoint appointment times. “We have to find that balance of providing excellent customer service in cost-efficient ways,” Cole said.

The major focus, though, she said, will continue to be safety. NiSource has been rolling out an initiative state by state called the Safety Management System (SMS), which utilizes a comprehensive protocol in identifying and mitigating risk.

The initiative had already been introduced in Virginia and was underway in Indiana prior to a large natural gas explosion outside of Boston last September. Since the explosion, NiSource has committed an initial $150 million to install automatic shut-off devices to protect against over pressurization on every low-pressure system across its seven-state operating area, said Lisa Smith, Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s director of communications.

Installation work has already begun. Automatic shut-off devices provide an additional level of control and protection, operating like circuit-breakers. When the device senses an operating pressure that is too high or too low, it immediately shuts down natural gas to the system, regardless of the cause.

One of the main reasons Cole said she came back to Columbia Gas of Kentucky is its attention to safety. She also commended the company’s focus on customer service and employee training. In particular, she noted its program to develop female employees. Her own senior management team will consist mostly of women. “There’s a strong commitment to diversity,” she said. “And the women have gotten it done; they’ve done a great job.”

Blazing her own path

Throughout her adulthood, Cole has noted the lack of women in her chosen professions. As a college student at the University of Kentucky, she was one of only three women studying chemical engineering in her class. She went into the field, she said, because she loved math and science and wanted a career that would enable her to help support a family. She and her husband, Robert Cole, president and principal broker of the Coleman Group, have raised two children, Alec and Ashton.

Cole went to work for Columbia Gas of Kentucky straight out of college in 1987, finishing her MBA from UK in 1995, and left in 2002 to spend more time with her kids while they were young and to help out her husband in his real estate business. She rejoined the workforce full time when former Lexington Mayor Jim Newberry invited her to serve as commissioner of general services for the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government during his term.

“It was time,” she said. “I had found myself cooking elaborate meals for my kids that they didn’t want to eat.”

But her hiatus gave her an opportunity to take up a new hobby, tennis. She utilized her organizational skills to volunteer as captain of a USTA tennis team and to help found Ribbons & Racquets, a tennis event that supports breast cancer research.

Her foray into local government curtailed her tennis (though she is hoping to begin playing again soon). It also provided an eye-opening look at how differently things get done in the public sector versus the private.

“In the public sector, if something is proposed, it goes out for public review before it’s presented,” she said. “There’s a lot of give and take, collaboration and compromise.”

In her role, Cole supervised 500 employees, reviewed all government operations and consolidated more than 50 positions, which saved the county money while maintaining community and employee satisfaction levels and improving efficiency.

Seeing the big picture is something Cole said she does well. “It’s the way my mind works, constantly gathering pieces,” she said. “I am very organized and can assimilate information and put things together quickly.

“I wish I could turn it off at night,” she added. “But I can’t.”

Her work in the public sector continued after Newberry’s term with a job as director of the engineering division for the Kentucky Public Service Commission for another couple of years before she returned to Columbia Gas of Kentucky to become operations manager and vice president/general manager.

“I had never lost track of Columbia Gas, kept my connections and was watching their evolution,” Cole said.

A bright future

Cole credits her former boss Joe Kelly, with whom she worked at Columbia Gas of Kentucky and LFUCG, for believing in her.

“He was always giving me stretch experiences that pushed me out of my comfort zone,” she said. She also singled out her predecessor, Miller, for preparing her to take over and both men for supporting women.

“The utility industry is, not surprisingly, conservative in terms of where the leadership is both racially and gender-wise, but that’s changing, and it’s changing for the good,” Miller said, acknowledging Kelly for getting the ball rolling in Kentucky. “For a while there, all of my senior executives were women, which was great. I’m married to a strong woman, so I’m very comfortable with the positives I think women bring to leading organizations. Kimra will do a great job.”

× Expand Kimra Cole, center, new president and COO of Columbia Gas of Kentucky, and retiring company president Herb Miller, in jacket, review plans with Columbia Gas colleagues.

Cole said in addition to carrying on Kelly and Miller’s good works, she is looking forward to continuing to support Columbia Gas of Kentucky and NiSource’s commitment to community. NiSource encourages its employees to form employee resource groups (ERGs), or affinity groups, such as African Americans, Latinos, LGBTQ and women, that pick community and civic projects to get involved with. Though run by employees, each ERG has an executive sponsor so they have an avenue to request support from the company. “I love that there’s an opportunity to make a difference in so many ways,” Cole said.

Over the years she has served on many boards and organizations across the city and in the state, including the Downtown Lexington Corporation, Kentucky Commission on Women, Lexington Sister Cities and Bluegrass State Games. And now that she’s back home from Columbus, she is looking for opportunities to once again reconnect with her city.

“I’m so glad to be back and am ready to jump right in,” she said.

That won’t come as a surprise to anyone who knows the “director of all things.”