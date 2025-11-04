Kinemetrix Expands Lexington Operations with $4 Million Investment

Kinemetrix, a Lexington-based leader in robotic automation and advanced manufacturing solutions, has completed a $4 million expansion of its manufacturing facility, adding 12 high-skill jobs and doubling its production capacity.

The expansion, which began in January 2024, includes new precision manufacturing equipment and expanded floor space to support the region’s growing advanced manufacturing and electric vehicle industries. Since 2023, the company has increased revenue by more than 50 percent and is positioning for additional growth in 2026.

“Kentucky’s advanced manufacturing industry continues to create new jobs and spark economic growth in communities throughout the state,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This expansion will not only support our growing EV sector; it will also add quality, skilled job opportunities to the Lexington area.”

Founded in 1995, Kinemetrix has built a national reputation for next-generation robotic assembly systems and lean manufacturing practices. The company now employs 43 people at its Lexington headquarters.

“Since our last major expansion, we’ve continued quietly building strong internal teams and next-generation robotic assembly technology,” said Jim Peyton, president of Kinemetrix. “It’s now time to move to the next level of scale. We’re growing along with our market-leading customers and building additional capacity to serve the accelerating manufacturing growth in our region.”

Local leaders praised the company’s continued success.

“We work hard to help create an environment that supports our local business community and job growth,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. “Congratulations to Kinemetrix, a Lexington success story.”

Commerce Lexington President and CEO Bob Quick added, “Since 1995, Kinemetrix has provided automation solutions that help companies boost efficiency and productivity. We are honored that Kinemetrix calls Lexington home and appreciate its ongoing investment here.”