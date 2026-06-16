KSR, Walk-On's team up on new sports bar with familiar Lexington names

Less than a month after KSBar & Grille closed its doors, the Lexington sports bar founded by Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones has found new life through a partnership with growing national chain Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux.

Walk-On's announced it will open a new location at 1030 S. Broadway, in the former Tilted Kilt location and adjacent to the former KSBar space. The restaurant is expected to open ahead of the University of Kentucky football season this fall.

Expand KSR's Ryan Lemond, left, and Matt Jones

The venture is a partnership between Walk-On's, Jones, and local businessman Jamie Daniel, owner of the former Tilted Kilt property. Under the arrangement, Walk-On's will operate the restaurant year-round, while the former KSBar space will reopen as an event venue for Kentucky game days and select special events, including live broadcasts of the Kentucky Sports Radio program.

“KSBar has always been about bringing Kentucky fans together,” Jones said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to preserve that spirit while giving fans access to a bigger experience, a larger menu and the resources of one of the most successful sports bar brands in the country.”

Founded in Baton Rouge in 2003 by former Louisiana State University basketball walk-ons Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's has grown to nearly 80 locations nationwide. The Lexington restaurant will be the second of three Walk-On's franchises planned by Daniel Hospitality Group.

Daniel, who will co-own the Lexington Walk-On's with Jones, said the partnership combines the national brand's sports bar concept with the passionate fan base surrounding UK athletics.

“As a Kentucky native and die-hard Kentucky fan, opening a Walk-On's here was a long time coming,” Daniel said. “By partnering with Matt and the KSR community, we're serving a fan base that lives and breathes Kentucky sports.”

The new restaurant will feature more than 50 televisions and serve Walk-On's scratch-made, Louisiana-inspired menu.