Ky Schools Awarded 98,000 Degrees, Credentials in 2025-26

× Expand The Kentucky Community and Technical College System awarded 48,109 credentials in 2025-26, an 8% increase over the previous year. Photo furnished

Colleges and universities across Kentucky awarded a record number of 98,347 degrees and credentials in year 2025-2026. Nearly 21% increase over five years, 5% increase from the previous year, according to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.

Surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time, bachelor’s degrees increased 5% to 24,661. Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities members saw nearly 3% growth while public universities hit a 6% increase.

48,109 credentials were awarded by The Kentucky Community and Technical College System, an 8% increase over the previous year. Public universities, up 7%, awarded 34,035 credentials while independent institutions awarded 16,203, and down 6%. Representing about 40% of all awards statewide, short term credentials were awarded primarily by KCTCS, which issued more than 90% of them.

Adults ages 25 and older increased credentials eared by 7% to 26,282, the highest total since 2020-2021. Associate degrees also reached their highest levbel in five years, with gains across all three sectors.

Advancing Kentucky’s goal of having 60% of working age adults hold a postsecondary credential by 2030, statewide attainment currently exceeds 55%. Acording to CPE, increased growth could bring annual degree and credential production. to 100,000 for the first time.