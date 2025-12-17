Spin, Sip, and Stay Awhile: The Laundry Room Opens

By combining the less-celebrated suds of laundry detergent with the more enjoyable kind that come in a glass, The Laundry Room spins together a mundane chore with socialization, creativity, and adult beverages for some good, clean fun.

Owner Joyce Velicovich grew up in Kentucky as one of seven kids and recalls long weekends at the laundromat with her parents and siblings.

“It was a family ritual — part of how we kept life running with so many people under one roof,” she said. “But even back then, I remember thinking laundromats could feel a little cold or impersonal. They were functional but not inviting.”

As she grew into adulthood — graduating from the University of Kentucky and earning an MBA from Duke University — Velicovich said she held onto the idea that “everyday spaces could be transformed into something better.”

Though she went on to build and sell several businesses in other states, including an elite military training company and drone technology firms, she decided to channel her entrepreneurial skills into something that offered more work-life balance and served a community need.

In recent years she had a child, and her father experienced a major health scare. Both events led her back home to Lexington, where she used her time as a stay-at-home mom to determine her next chapter.

“I reached a point in 2024 where I was ready to step back into the entrepreneurial world and challenge my mind again,” she said, adding that she’d noticed growing social media buzz about laundromats being recession-proof with strong long-term business potential.

Intrigued, she did her research and in December 2024 bought an existing laundromat at 300 Regency Point Path #130 off Nicholasville Road, beginning renovations in April 2025.

By October, “we had the finished product — a fresh, bright, and modern space designed to feel more like a social café than a chore shop,” she said.

Along with self-serve washers and dryers, wash-and-fold service, and commercial linen accounts, The Laundry Room offers the unexpected: a full indoor bar, cozy seating, and a furnished outdoor patio.

The bar menu includes canned and chilled beers, wines, seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails. Specialty drink nights are in the works, featuring seasonal cocktails, wine flights, and bourbon tastings tied to themed events and local partnerships.

Already, guests have enjoyed a “Sip, Paint & Spin” night where, Velicovich said, “people painted, sipped, and shared laughs while their laundry ran in the background.”

“We’re also planning Trivia & Tap Nights, Bourbon & Bluegrass Evenings, and Family Wash Weekends with snacks, music, and fun activities for kids,” she said, adding that her ultimate goal is to expand the concept nationwide as “clean, welcoming, community-driven spaces where you can sip, connect, and slow down for a moment in the middle of everyday life.”

In other local food and beverage news:

The city’s pizza lineup is shifting, as a mix of closures and openings keeps the local slice scene lively. Giovanni’s Pizza has closed on East New Circle Road, and Mod Pizza has shuttered its Tates Creek location, though its Hamburg and Georgetown stores remain open. Puccini’s Pizza Pasta on Boston Road has closed, but its Chevy Chase restaurant is still operating.

Meanwhile, Marco’s Pizza has opened at 2051 Richmond Road. Milano Italian Restaurant is closing its Louisville location to focus on opening a Georgetown spot at 135 E. Main St.

“Diners can expect an authentic Italian experience with a cozy atmosphere and a few signature dishes our chef has crafted especially for Georgetown,” said owner Lorenzo Milano.

Bella Café & Grille Hamburg opened in mid-November.

Chick-fil-A Hamburg reopened in early November at 1863 Plaudit Place.

Papi’s Citation held its soft opening in early November before the official launch of the newest fast-casual Mexican restaurant, its fourth location.

The Nori Machine launched in early November outside FoodChain on West Sixth Street, offering fresh food from a vending machine in partnership with the Louisville-based Nori Project.

Ford’s Garage has opened near Fayette Mall with a Ford automobile-themed décor and a menu featuring burgers and sides.

The application process began in October for Oasis at Oleika, a new mobile marketplace featuring food vendors and craft artisans open seven days a week at 384 Southland Drive.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has closed its Limestone location.

Luna’s Coffee, Wine & Butterfly Café in Nicholasville has expanded its space to include an independently owned bookstore, Fireside Reads.

Sushi restaurant Kitto Yokatta has opened in Nicholasville at 137 Orchard Drive.