Laurie Preston joins Business Lexington as associate publisher

Laurie Preston has joined Smiley Pete Publishing as associate publisher for its central Kentucky-focused business publication, Business Lexington.

Preston brings with her a broad range of experience throughout her career as an educator, trainer, fundraiser, event producer and marketing/public relations specialist in the local market. She most recently served as director of community engagement for the Blue Grass Community Foundation, coordinating major initiatives such as the organization’s annual Good Giving Challenge and the On The Table community engagement event.

“Laurie knows and loves Lexington, and she shares our company’s mission to spotlight our local businesses and bring more voices and perspectives into the community conversation,” said Chuck Creacy, co-owner and publisher of Smiley Pete Publishing. “Her knowledge and experience in the local market and her well-established ability to build mutually beneficial relationships with community partners make her a perfect fit for our team.”

Preston started in her new role in early July. As associate publisher, she will serve as a liaison with local business leaders to reinforce Business Lexington’s active coverage and presence within the central Kentucky business community. She will also leverage Smiley Pete Publishing’s expanding event-planning capabilities to develop locally focused business seminars, workshops and networking opportunities to strengthen relationships and support professional growth for local business professionals.

In addition to Business Lexington, Smiley Pete Publishing also produces the local magazines Chevy Chaser and Southsider and the website tadoo.com. The company has also founded and produced multiple popular annual local food events, including CRAVE Lexington, Lexington Burger Week, Lexington Pizza Week, and the Lexington BBQ Fest. For more information, check the company's website at www.smileypete.com.