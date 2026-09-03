Leadership Central Kentucky Names 2026-27 Class Members

× Expand Leadership Central Kentucky is a regional leadership development program designed for established leaders across Central Kentucky who are ready to expand their impact beyond their own organizations and communities. Photo furnished

Leadership Central Kentucky (LCK) introduced its newest class of regional leaders, who began the program with a retreat at Historic Boone Tavern in Madison County. Now in its 25th year, LCK develops and connects leaders across the region to strengthen their communities through collaboration, civic engagement and regional perspective.

The 2026-27 LCK class members are: Josh Bellamy, Hunt Advantage Group; Megan Bentley, Life Adventure Center; Tim Bickel, McGregor & Associates; Jilian Blevins, Kentucky Horse Park; Sydney Blodgett, Kentucky Association of Counties; Todd Branham, CommonSpirit Health – Kentucky; Robert Burton, Kentucky American Water; Taylor Curtis, Community Trust Bank; Jackson Davenport, Baptist Health System KY & IN; Jamie Dean, Commonwealth Federal Credit Union; Gentry Deck, Eastside Community Church; Stefan Fink, Columbia Gas of Kentucky; Tasha Gray, Simon House; and Melissa Hammer, Kappa Delta Foundation.

Also: Logan Hart, Bluegrass Area Development District; Keymia Herve, Kentucky State University; Laurel Humbert-Stock, Keeneland Association; Eric Landis, East Kentucky Power Cooperative; Amanda Lewis, Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass; Frank Mattingly, Ledvance; David Myers, Elanco Animal Health; Callie Northern, The Living Arts & Science Center; Sam Overbee, Old National Bank; Jeffrey Poston, Kentucky Utilities; Sheldon Sharpe, Bluegrass Community & Technical College - Winchester/Clark County; Jessica Simon, Burke & Herbert Bank; Sara Tracy, The HILL (Hub for Innovative Learning & Leadership); and Brenna Woolsey, Hallway Feeds.

Find out more at leadershipcentralkentucky.com.