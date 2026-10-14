Legislature Budget Chairs Tour Lexington to See Where State Dollars Can Make Biggest Impact

× Expand Senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe speaks at the Commerce Lexington business roundtable featuring Rep. Jason Petrie.

Kentucky budgets on a two-year cycle, with the current budget passed during the 2026 Legislative Session. The 2028 Legislative Session may seem far off, but state leaders are already thinking about appropriations, revenue, and investment priorities. House Appropriations & Revenue Committee Chair Jason Petrie of Todd County, who oversees the state's budget, revenue, and tax policy, has been traveling the Commonwealth to learn what each region needs to support future growth.

As home to the University of Kentucky and a central economic hub, Lexington was a natural stop. Led by Senator Amanda Mays Bledsoe of Lexington, Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations & Revenue Committee, Chair Petrie joined a business roundtable at Commerce Lexington and a driving tour of key projects around the city.

The Roundtable

Nick Nicholson, Commerce Lexington board chair and member at Stoll Keenon Ogden, opened the discussion. Sen. Mays Bledsoe then led the conversation on investment priorities. Housing supply, development of the Urban Service Boundary (USB) expansion areas, and the University of Kentucky and Bluegrass Technical & Community College’s continued growth were key highlights of the roundtable. As Lexington grows, public infrastructure will pave the way for business development downtown and in the expansion areas.

Expand Todd Johnson, Executive Vice President of the Building Industry of Central Kentucky, briefs Rep. Petrie on the USB expansion areas. (Site – Hamburg East, Cowgill Inc.)

The Tour

Commerce Lexington's policy team then met the two Chairs at key sites to highlight the projects most viable for state investment and most likely to make a significant economic impact.

Hamburg East (Winchester Road and Polo Club Boulevard): Cowgill Inc. and UK HealthCare are developing the latest phase of Hamburg’s growth. With Baptist Health Hamburg completed in proximity and a planned UK HealthCare project ready to begin construction soon, housing and commercial construction are expected to follow. In the 2026 Legislative Session, the General Assembly funded design of a connector road between Polo Club Boulevard and Sir Barton Way, along with the widening of Winchester Road to ease traffic as Hamburg continues to grow. USB Expansion Area 2, between Winchester Road and the I-64/I-75 interchange, will be the next phase of development in the coming years.

× Expand Lexington’s Planning Commission map of the Urban County Council’s approved expansion of the USB. Areas 2 and 3 are most viable for future growth along the Interstate corridor.

USB Expansion Area 3 (Athens-Boonesboro): Near the Lexington Sporting Club and the I-75 Athens-Boonesboro exit, this area offers commercial and housing potential. Public infrastructure will be critical to building housing, commercial, and industrial projects at Lexington's interstate exchanges, where economic development opportunities are strongest.

Transformational Housing Affordability Partnership (Paris Pike): In 2024, the General Assembly appropriated $10 million of public infrastructure for this affordable housing development. Given the housing shortage in both Lexington and the Commonwealth, the Chairs took particular interest in how this partnership of community banks, housing developers, and community organizations will build housing, and whether it can be replicated statewide.

North Broadway Corridor: From the old Transylvania baseball field, the Chairs drove down Broadway to the Lexington Legends, where the team discussed development opportunities around the ballpark and along the corridor.

Expand Chairs Petrie, Mays Bledsoe, and House Vice Chair, Rep. Adam Bowling (Bell County), visit the Blue Grass Airport and Federal Aviation Administration tower.

Blue Grass Airport's Future LEX: The final stop was the airport terminal expansion. During the 2026 Session, the General Assembly appropriated approximately $25 million to the project, with funds specifically allocated to a new air traffic control tower. That tower must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and funded by Congress. Commerce Lexington and the Blue Grass Airport advocated for this project in Washington, D.C. this summer. Members of Kentucky’s Federal Delegation, including U.S. Representatives Andy Barr and Hal Rogers, championed the importance of this project for Central and Eastern Kentucky. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy visited the Blue Grass Airport in August at the invitation of Rep. Barr to elevate the Administration’s goal to upgrade air traffic control capabilities across the country. That effort will help build momentum for continued state funding of the terminal expansion.

Looking Ahead

Commerce Lexington thanks Chair Petrie for investing his time in understanding our business community's priorities and Lexington's needs. Continued conversations with Chairs Petrie and Mays Bledsoe will be essential as we prioritize state funding requests ahead of the 2027 and 2028 Legislative Sessions.