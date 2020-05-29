Let your work be your signature

Marc Whitt

The importance of everyone’s role recently struck me as I watched from my office window at the University of Kentucky as a stonemason skillfully and artfully cut and chiseled stones that have since become part of several new, handsomely designed stone walls in a plaza on campus.

As I watched, I was captivated by the stonemason’s unfailing devotion to the project’s final achievement. I marveled from a distance at his attention to detail. He seemed to know where each stone should instinctively go as he placed the gray limestone blocks with expert care and confidence.

Even though his signature will never appear chiseled on any of the stones or engraved on a bronze plaque recognizing his name, this craftsman’s passion for the work will stand the test of time.

For him, his work is his signature — his calling.

Others who casually pass by these walls or sit on them while conversing with friends and colleagues will never know this man’s name or appreciate the hours of sweat, muscle, skill, eye for detail and patience it took for him to accomplish his masterpiece.

But he will.

Watching this stonemason perform his duties was a beautiful reminder that no job is too big or too small and that all of us, no matter our title or responsibilities, can help build and shape an affirming, can-do work environment that is purposeful, meaningful and electric, and that, like these stone walls, is built to withstand whatever form of weather that comes that day.

Your signature on the work you execute represents, like that stonemason’s, your reputation and credibility as a public relations and marketing professional. And that is true any time you craft messages in response to crises; strategically position thought leadership before targeted audiences; execute and manage your brand; purposefully place op-eds; cultivate honest and productive relations with members of the media; create ads, photographs or publications; write news releases or pitch stories; organize and manage a speakers bureau; stand before audiences while representing your institution or organization; thoughtfully post social media content; attend any meeting; host and record podcasts; lay out magazine pages; coordinate special events and news conferences; or perform “all other duties as assigned.”

Few will ever know or appreciate the hours it took to accomplish those successful efforts — but you will. After all, genuine efforts in our profession are not about the “me,” but on the “we.”

Never allow yourself to slip into giving just the minimal effort. Give it your all! Your signature work should always strive to be your finest masterpieces. Everyone has an important role to play — including you.

Our profession needs you. We need your heart, your passion and your desire to make a difference.

I know you will succeed!

Marc Whitt is Director of Media & Strategic Relations at the University of Kentucky’s Office of Public Relations and Strategic Communications. He also serves as a part-time instructor in UK’s Department of Integrated Strategic Communication. He is also the author of “PR Lessons Learned Along the Way: Strategies, Tips & Advice for the Higher Ed and Nonprofit Public Relations Professional” (Cherrymoon Media), from which this article is excerpted. The book was also recently endorsed as “recommended reading” by The Public Relations and Communications Association, the world’s largest PR professional body.