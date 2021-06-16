Lexington Boutique Week aims to boost business for local retailers

Smiley Pete Publishing has launched a week-long shopping event designed to provide a boost for the city’s retail sector.

Lexington Boutique Week takes place June 14-19, with participating local businesses offering exclusive in-store “deals and steals” throughout the week.

“Our hope is that the community will show up and bring a much needed revenue boost into our beloved local boutiques and retail shops,” said event director Amy Eddie. “It’s a great opportunity to get together with friends and make a full day out of supporting your favorite local businesses and exploring new shops that you haven’t been before.”

From clothing and accessories to houseplants, fine jewelry, athletic wear, frames and more, the 24 participating boutiques’ offerings are diverse and varied.

A virtual passport detailing the full list of participating businesses and the exclusive deals offered at each is available at www.lexingtonboutiqueweek.com. Shoppers who upload passports showing stamps / purchases from at least three participating businesses during Lexington Boutique Week will be entered to win a collection of more than a dozen $20 gift certificates to participating boutiques.

Additional giveaways and promotions will be promoted on social media throughout the week by following @lexingtonboutiqueweek on Instagram and Lexington Boutique Week on Facebook.

While this is the second year for a citywide Boutique Week event, it’s the first year the Smiley Pete is organizing and overseeing the event. The Lexington-based publishing and event production company with nearly a decade of experience organizing, producing and promoting large-scale community events.

In addition to the popular culinary events Lexington Burger Week, Lexington Pizza Week and Crave Taco Week, Smiley Pete also produces Crave Food & Music Festival, Bluegrass BBQ Festival and the monthly publications Business Lexington and Chevy Chaser/Southsider magazine.