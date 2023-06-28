Lexington Chef’s Table pops up, Granddam and Lost Palm debut at The Manchester

A local chef with many well-known restaurant names on his resume has launched a new venture, Lexington Chef's Table. Over his 27-year career as a chef, Adrian Puckett has worked in restaurants including the Bluegrass Hospitality Group, Lexington Country Club, Windy Corner, Local Feed, Dupree Catering, The Bridge, and the Village Anchor in Louisville. On his own or with partners, he's opened his own establishments, including Cookin' Up Kentucky in 2009 and Southern Smoke Catering in 2011.

Now, as executive chef and owner of Lexington Chef's Table, "I wanted to take all the knowledge and skills I've learned over the years and showcase premium products, mostly sourced directly from Kentucky farmers," he said. "For me, cooking is my way of expressing my artistic passions. It's literally my favorite thing to do."

Luring in hungry diners with a signature Wagyu smashburger and FreeBird Black Label fried chicken, LCT was launched along with Puckett's oldest son, Bobby Puckett, and friend Dan Houlihan.

Adrian said their aim is to offer high-end food at a reasonable price, serving from multiple pop-up kitchens and from a commercial kitchen in Greyline Station. Along with being accessible via DoorDash and GrubHub, "we also have access to multiple venues," he said.

In other food and beverage industry news:

The Manchester has opened in the Distillery District. The boutique hotel includes a 140-seat restaurant called Granddam, serving eclectic Appalachian-inspired fare by executive chefs and husband-and-wife team, Karl and Paula Lowe. Menu items include "Hog & Hominy," tomato pie, wood-fired Kentucky wild mushrooms, and a 12-hour roasted wild boar.

Lost Palm, an art deco rooftop bar and lounge at the hotel, is designed with a 1960s South Florida vibe and serves classic American cocktails and tropical-inspired bites, including alligator pastor tacos and baked and stuffed spiny lobster tails.

The Distillery District's culinary scene continues to expand with Cincinnati-area restaurant group Mazunte's recent announcement of Mazunte's Bodega restaurant and La Brasa event venue to open this fall at 903 Manchester St.

"Our food is a vibrant fusion of traditional and new flavors, and we're proud of the way it represents us," said Wendy Enriquez, Mazunte's creative director. "We're most excited that customers in Lexington will get to experience our food and culture."

Lexington-based Drake's is expanding to Danville, at the site of the former King Buffet at 2596 S. Danville Bypass, with construction work already underway. Drake's is owned by Bluegrass Hospitality Group.

Ramsey's Diner officials announced in early June that, after 32 years at its Tates Creek location, the last day of operation there would be June 26. A new Leestown Road location is on track for an August opening.

Bella Cafe and Grille is opening another location in August at The Fountains at Palomar.

Osha Thai, described as an upscale casual Asian restaurant and bar, has opened its doors in the former Roulay location at 107 W. Short St. The new restaurant is from the owners of Buddha Lounge.

Stocked by the Kroger Company and operated by God's Pantry, a Mobile Market will traverse several Lexington neighborhoods this summer, providing residents an opportunity to purchase groceries in areas without easy access to them.

"This is a way to address insufficient nutrition, improve general health, and address childhood obesity," Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said in announcing the project.

Archa Nine Thai Kitchen is opening a second location at South Elkhorn Village on Old Harrodsburg Road, according to an announcement.

Sharetea Lexington had a soft opening in late May at 2860 Richmond Rd., offering bubble teas, milk teas, fruit teas, and unique toppings for beverages.

Never Too Much Creamery announced it would be opening soon at 110 W. 6th St. The sweet shop features milkshakes adorned with heaps of fancy toppings, including varieties such as Cake Batter, Lucky Charms, Mint Chocolate Chip, Cotton Candy, and Banana Pudding.

A Dong Yang Market representative said that Chung Chun Rice Corn Dog is opening at the market, located at 3101 Clays Mill Rd., on July 1.

Everything will be made fresh onsite with some ingredients imported from Korea, and the corn dogs, described as having cheesier and fluffier characteristics than the American style, will have embellishments including Cheetos, cheddar, beef sausage, mozzarella, potato, and more.

There will also be spicy rice cakes with ramen, mozzarella or cheddar cheese toppings, and Korean-style fried chicken in original, soy garlic, and sweet and spicy varieties.

Mexico Mi Amor has opened at 780 N. Limestone, with mojitos, mimosas, margaritas, live music, and Mexican fare including chilaquiles and tacos.