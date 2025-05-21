Lexington Clinic Opens Orthopedic and Neuroscience Center

Lexington Clinic has officially opened its new Orthopedic and Neuroscience Center, a four-story facility at 1207 South Broadway that brings together several high-demand specialties under one roof. The ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month marked a major milestone for the healthcare provider and was attended by community leaders, patients, and clinical staff.

“This is more than a building — it’s a promise kept to our patients and our community,” said Stephen J. Behnke, MD, CEO of Lexington Clinic. “By integrating key services and specialties, we’ve created a space where care is not only more advanced, but also more accessible and coordinated.”

The new center consolidates a range of services, including orthopedics, neurology, neurosurgery, physical therapy, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management. According to representatives, this multidisciplinary approach is designed to streamline treatment for patients with complex conditions.

The facility is also home to OrthoGo, Lexington Clinic’s walk-in orthopedic clinic, which offers same-day care without appointments.

Clinic officials say the centralized model is already making a difference. “Patients are telling us how much easier it is to navigate their care, and our providers are energized by the ability to collaborate more closely than ever,” Behnke said.

One of the center’s key features is a team of nurse navigators who assist patients throughout their care journey. These navigators help with scheduling, coordinate referrals, and ensure that patients stay informed and supported through every stage of treatment.

The clinic’s leadership says the new facility addresses a long-standing need in central Kentucky, where access to coordinated specialty care has often required multiple visits across different locations — or travel out of the region.

“This center reflects who we are as an organization — forward-thinking, patient-focused, and deeply committed to improving lives,” said Behnke. “We’re proud to continue our legacy of excellence in a way that truly meets the needs of today’s patients.”