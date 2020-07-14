Lexington Clinic Celebrates its Centennial, Construction of New Flagship Facility

Lexington Clinic, Central Kentucky’s oldest and largest group practice, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month as construction continues on a new flagship facility set to open next year.

Founded on July 1, 1920, by a group of physicians who came together to form a multi-specialty medical group, Lexington Clinic has celebrated a number of firsts throughout its history, including founding the first radiology department in Lexington in the 1920s, developing the first cardiac care unit in Lexington in the 1960s, and performing the first thoracic ablation surgery in 2006.

“Our journey started 100 years ago and continues today as we strive to provide the best care for our patients by keeping them at the center of all we do,” said Lexington Clinic CEO Dr. Andrew Henderson. “We faced many challenges, disruption and uncertainty, but withstood the test of time thanks to our hardworking physicians and employees."

Today Lexington Clinic encompasses more than 200 providers in 30 different specialties, with more than 25 locations throughout Central Kentucky.

”Though Lexington Clinic has had to postpone plans to celebrate this milestone due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is still moving ahead with construction plans for its new South Broadway building, which will replace the current Lexington Clinic flagship that has been serving the community since 1957," Henderson said.