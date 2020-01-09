Lexington City Center Hotels Officially Open

Gov. Andy Beshear and his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, former Mayor Jim Gray, Dudley and Woodford Webb, Phil Greer, Senior Advisor to the Governor Rocky Adkins, and dozens more joined in the official ribbon cutting of the The Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington City Center hotels on Wednesday.

Located at 121 W. Vine St., and 150 W. Main St., the hotels are owned by City Center Hotels, a company owned jointly by The Webb Companies and Greer Companies, and will be managed by NorthStar Hospitality LLC., both of Lexington.

The Marriott Hotel and Residence Inn offer a combined 337 guest rooms and more than 10,000 square feet of meeting space. Guests from each hotel also have access to a rooftop pool and sky bar. Here's a photo preview of the properties.

Ribbon Cutting Dignitaries: Marriott City Center GM Barry Kuhnke, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, City Center Developer Phil Greer, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, Dudley Webb, Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, Governor Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins, Former Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins (left to right)
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Phil Greer, Marriott City Center & Residence Inn Developer

Visit www.marriott.com/lexdt and www.marriott.com/lexrd for more information.