Lexington Named Among Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Small Cities in the U.S.

Lexington, Kentucky, has once again earned a spot on "Condé Nast Traveler’s" list of “Best Small Cities in the U.S.” — marking the second consecutive year the Horse Capital of the World has received the honor.

“To be named one of the top small cities in the U.S. two years running is a tremendous affirmation of what we already know — Lexington offers an unforgettable experience,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX. “This repeated honor highlights the sustained excellence in our hospitality sector and the magnetic appeal of our unique local attractions.”

The recognition comes as part of Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards, which drew more than 757,000 survey responses from readers rating their travel experiences across the globe. The awards are considered among the industry’s most respected and longest-running honors.

The full list of 2025 Readers’ Choice Award winners is available at cntraveler.com/rca and will be featured in the magazine’s November issue.