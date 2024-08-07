Lexington Tea and Brie, Carson’s at Andover, and 3TEN

After retiring from 26 years in corporate America, Elizabeth King has given up the nine-to-five for days when it’s always tea time. King leased a late 1800s building at 219 N. Limestone that served as a gelato shop and a clothing store in recent years, and after extensive renovation, has turned it into Lexington Tea and Brie, an elegant space for gatherings large and small. The tea room opened in late June.

Expand Lexington Tea and Brie, which recently opened at 219 N. Limestone, offers a variety of light bites.

King said when the space became available at the time she was ready for her next chapter in her career, she saw it as serendipity calling. “The space embodied the charm and character perfect for a tea room,” she said. “I immediately envisioned a cozy haven where locals and visitors could connect with friends and family and enjoy an exquisite afternoon tea experience.”

That experience includes chicken salad, pimento cheese, benedictine cucumber tea sandwiches, scones with preserves and clotted cream, a variety of sweets, and individual pots of tea. Sandwich options can be subbed for egg salad, olive nut, or smoked salmon, she said, and offerings may change seasonally. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available by request.

Reservations are required and are typically available for parties of two to eight, though individuals and larger parties can be served with advance notice, King said. Alcohol can be added to the afternoon tea reservation, as well as full bar service for private gatherings. For the younger set, a children’s afternoon tea menu for ages 12 and younger includes items like turkey and cheese sandwiches, Nutella sandwiches, scones, fruit, and more.

Capacity is 28 guests for indoor seating and eight outside (outdoor seating is usually set up by request for private parties). Dress can be casual, though King points out that “it’s always fun to dress up for a tea party.”

In other foodie news:

Pizza and breadsticks lovers can rest easy, as Joe Bologna’s at 120 W. Maxwell St. is being sold to Brandon Thurman and Bill Bedini, the owners of newly opened High Proof Hideaway, multiple media outlets have reported. Owner, founder, and namesake Joe Bologna plans to remain through the transition period until year’s end.

Carson’s at Andover has opened at 3450 Todds Rd. in the Hamburg area.

Moody Mike’s has opened at 802 N. Limestone inside the Broomwagon bike shop with coffee beverages like a vanilla latte with oat milk, cookie butter lattes, and lavender lattes, as well as a bevy of vegan comfort food items. Listed hours for the coffee shop are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The New Orleans-inspired cocktail bar Creaux has closed at 310 W. Short St., paving the way for a new world cuisine, cocktails, and wine concept 3TEN, set to open this fall from chef Jonathan Lundy and business partner and certified sommelier T.J. Cox, owners of Corto Lima. According to a press release, 3TEN will be a “destination where global flavors meet local charm with a rotating menu of small plates and shareable dishes” from Mediterranean, pan-Asian, and Latin American origins, as well as a more than 30-item cocktail list and a curated wine selection. “I’m going in a lot of different directions and enjoying the freedom of not being glued to a specific concept,” Lundy said. “There’s so much I want to do to make it interesting, fun and playful.”

Bumble Bites has opened at 3735 Palomar Centre Dr., with bubble teas, matcha, coffee and espresso drinks, chai, superfood bowls, croissants, egg tarts, and more.

Lexington-based Biscuit Daddies, which began and continues as a food truck and delivery service, is expanding to a downtown Danville storefront, owners announced on their Facebook page. The biscuit enterprise is known for its inventive biscuit flavors, such as rosemary feta, s’mores, and apple pie, in addition to its scones, crepes, bread, and pastries.

With hummus, falafel, shawarma, and more, Watan Mediterranean Grill was planning a July grand opening at 3344 Partner Place as of press time.

Three Dogs & a Hog BBQ and Catering launched this summer, owner and pitmaster Harrison White said. White launched the business from the Lexington Pasta incubator kitchen after years of rave reviews on his BBQ from friends. The truck can be found at pop-up events, fairs, and for catering in Lexington, Lawrenceburg, Richmond, Harrodsburg, and elsewhere.

Noir Nails, an upscale nail salon and coffee bar at 2312 Sir Barton Way, was listed as “opening very soon” at press time.

Those thirsty for a taste of summer can try Ale-8-One limited edition strawberry watermelon, launched in July.

Lightning round! Everything Spuds has opened at 1070 Chinoe Rd. in Chinoe Shopping Center, Smoothie King has opened at 2901 Richmond Rd., and Manchester Liquor is now open at 1000 Manchester St.