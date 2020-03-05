City's youth job training program seeks businesses to serve as worksites this summer

Local businesses and community-based organizations interested in serving as summer worksites for Lexington high school students are invited to sign up with the city’s 2020 Summer Youth Job Training Program (SYJTP) by March 13.

The program, which runs from June 8 through July 17, employs students for up to 20 hours per week at participating businesses. The students’ wages of $10.10 per hour are paid by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government. Businesses provide training, supervision and mentorship as part of the program, but they do not have to pay any direct wage costs.

Students are paired with businesses based on their career interests, said Briana Persley, executive director for Partners for Youth, which is currently recruiting worksites for the program.

Last year more than 100 businesses took part in the program, which is open to rising 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade students. Businesses are required to assign a mentor to assist the employed students. Businesses also are able to get their logos listed on The City of Lexington’s website and be recognized as a program participant, Persley said.

“Worksites will also gain the reward of helping shape a youth worker’s future by helping them gain confidence in the career of their interests,” Persley said.

Interested businesses can fill out an application and worksite agreement on the city’s website at www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-youth-job-training-program.

An orientation for participating worksites will also be held at the Phoenix Building, 101 E. Vine St., on March 25 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Those interested in attending the orientation should RSVP online at www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-youth-job-training-program.