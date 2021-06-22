Liquor Barn acquired by consumer goods delivery service

Gopuff, a consumer goods and food delivery service, has purchased Kentucky’s Liquor Barn chain from private equity firm Blue Equity. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gopuff was founded in 2013 in Philadelphia by two Drexel University students as an on-demand hookah delivery service. The company soon expanded its offerings to include delivery of foods and everyday items typically sold in convenience stores.

The company has raised significant funding since 2016, including $1.15 billion in March from investors including D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Baillie Gifford, Eldridge, Reinvent Capital, Luxor Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund 1, according to its website. Gopuff acquired United Kingdom-based food delivery service Fancy in May, and also recently announced a partnership to sell products through the Uber Eats app.

Gopuff currently operates in more than 650 U.S. cities. The company utilizes a network of warehouses and micro-fulfillment centers to quickly deliver everyday items such as baby and pet products, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, and food and alcohol. Customers pay a $1.95 delivery fee, or can join a subscription service for unlimited deliveries.

The Liquor Barn acquisition includes all 23 Liquor Barn, Party Mart and D.E.P.’s Fine Wine & Spirits locations throughout Kentucky, and significantly increases Gopuff’s presence in the state.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Liquor Barn, an incredible brand and team with loyal customers, as we bring the Gopuff experience to new customers across Kentucky,” said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff’s SVP of business. “This acquisition brings two customer-focused brands together to introduce new products and experiences while rapidly accelerating Gopuff’s geographic footprint in the region as we continue our expansion.”

Blue Equity acquired the Liquor Barn chain in November 2017 from Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd., a publicly traded company based in Alberta, Canada, at which time Liquor Barn’s corporate offices were moved to Louisville.

“The Liquor Barn team has built a trusted, strong brand, and Gopuff is the ideal partner to bolster the business into this next era of growth and meet customers’ evolving needs,” said Jonathan Blue, chairman of Blue Equity and Liquor Barn. “We look forward to working closely with Gopuff as we integrate Liquor Barn into their business and serving as strategic advisors on alcohol related initiatives.”