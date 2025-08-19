Lockheed Martin Opens Coldstream Research Campus Facility

Lockheed Martin has officially opened a new facility at the University of Kentucky’s Coldstream Research Campus, a move that will add up to 70 full-time jobs and further solidify the company’s presence in the region.

The global defense technology leader said the Lexington expansion reflects growing demand for engineering and manufacturing solutions, while also tapping into the area’s highly skilled workforce. The new operation will provide critical engineering support for transformative technologies as part of the company’s mission to deliver 21st Century Security Solutions.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Lexington and create new job opportunities for the local community," said Vic Torla, vice president of Lockheed Martin Lexington Programs. "This new facility will enable us to tap into the region's talented workforce and further enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers across the globe."

Mayor Linda Gorton joins Lockheed Martin executives and local officials for the grand opening of the company's new facility in Lexington.

Torla added: "We are proud to be a part of the Lexington community and look forward to continuing to contribute to the local economy, and building upon our existing partnership with the University of Kentucky."

The opening builds on more than 15 years of collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Central Kentucky, where the company already employs more than 1,500 people. In April, Lockheed Martin and the University of Kentucky announced a partnership through UK Innovate to advance engineering, materials, energy, and manufacturing technologies. That initiative brings together the university’s research expertise with Lockheed Martin’s industry leadership to accelerate innovation, expand workforce training, and prepare the next generation of engineers for careers in aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing.

“At the University of Kentucky, we believe strongly that our Commonwealth’s future will be built by the innovators we educate, the industries we support and the partnerships we forge. This collaboration with Lockheed Martin is a powerful example of how our university is leading on all three fronts,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “Together, we are accelerating solutions to some of our state’s most pressing challenges — expanding opportunity for our students, strengthening Kentucky’s economy and advancing technologies that matter to our nation’s future.”

Local business leaders echoed the significance of the project for the region’s workforce. “The recently established partnership between Lockheed Martin and University of Kentucky is a leading example that will help grow the regional workforce,” said Commerce Lexington President and CEO Bob Quick.