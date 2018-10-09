Logan's of Lexington Opens new location

Logan's of Lexington, a family-owned destination for men's suits, clothing and accessories in Lexington since 1964, will open a new location in Lexington Green on Wednesday, October 10.

Lexington council member Jennifer Mossotti will offer remarks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in front of the store near the entrance to Joseph-Beth Booksellers, and customers may also register to win a $250 gift card.

"Our new, 8,600-square-foot location will offer our customers an updated and unique shopping experience, while still providing the same hands-on customer service that you've come to expect from Logan's over the past 54 years," co-owner Elliott Logan said in a statement announcing the store's opening.

Logan's originally opened in Midway, before moving to Tates Creek Centre in Lexington, where it's been located for the past 26 years. The store's owners announced a move to a much-larger location in Lexington Green earlier this summer. Logan's of Lexington carries brands such as Vineyard Vines, Peter Millar, Southern Tide, Barbour and Allen Edmonds, as well as University of Kentucky-sports themed merchandise and accessories. The store also offers services such as complementary gift wrapping and same-day tailoring.