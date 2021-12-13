Construction begins on boutique hotel in Distillery District

× 1 of 5 Expand Theresa Stanley × 2 of 5 Expand Theresa Stanley × 3 of 5 Expand Theresa Stanley × 4 of 5 Expand Theresa Stanley × 5 of 5 Expand Theresa Stanley Prev Next

Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr, Commissioner Mike Mangeot and VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Ramer joined Nik Feldman and Hank Morris of New Circle Investments at a groundbreaking ceremony for The Manchester hotel.

The $37.5 million boutique lifestyle hotel and mixed-use development will be located at 941 Manchester Street.

The Manchester, developed by New Circle Investments and designed by Lexington-based EOP Architects, will include 125 upscale guestrooms and four food and beverage outlets — including a rooftop bar, an event space, café and salon.

The seven-story hotel is being built by Wells & Wells Construction and is scheduled for completion by spring 2023.

New Circle Investments was founded by Feldman and Morris, former classmates at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration.

Feldman spent his childhood working in Lexington. Morris, a hotel developer, moved to Lexington in early 2021 to co-found New Circle alongside Feldman.

"A city has never been more deserving of an exceptional-quality hotel like the one we are building," Feldman said. "Lexington has and continues to invest substantially in its public commercial and recreational infrastructure.”

Morris added: “We have carefully developed the property’s concept, design and programming to provide what we know will be a truly unique, spirited and locally rooted landmark hotel for Lexington.”

“As a member of the city council, I was one of the first advocates for the Distillery District,” said Gorton. “I saw what it could do for our city and our downtown. We are beginning to realize this potential, and The Manchester is a big step forward.”

The mayor supported the city’s use of industrial revenue bonds to help finance the project.

“We look forward to welcoming The Manchester to the Lexington tourism community in 2023 and are excited about the continued investment in Lexington’s tourism product,” said Mary Quinn Ramer, president of VisitLEX. “With the near completion of the expansion of Central Bank Center, construction beginning on the $30-plus million Town Branch Park, and the continued enthusiasm for the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Craft Trail, additional sleeping rooms are needed near this growing area.”

“Today’s groundbreaking is exciting news for our industry as we continue to welcome new tourism development projects that can foster economic growth in communities throughout the commonwealth,” said Department of Tourism Commissioner Mike Mangeot. “This $37.5 million project will bring new jobs and travelers to the Lexington community along with an unforgettable tourism experience that can only be found in Kentucky.”