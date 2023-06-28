Mastering Email Etiquette: 5 Tips for Effective Communication

How often have you heard a co-worker say, “This meeting could have been an email?” Many people prefer email as the primary method of communication for conducting business. However, email etiquette is often a skill you are expected to know without formal training. Even if you don’t consider yourself a skilled writer, business requires that you write emails on a daily basis. So, it is important that you know how to do it well.

Here are five tips to consider when writing a work-related email:

Use a formal tone and professional language. Write in complete sentences, follow all conventions of proper grammar and spelling, and use appropriate salutations and sign-offs. Proper salutations include “Dear” or “Hello” and the recipient’s preferred title. A sign-off should reflect an appropriate level of formality and express gratitude or well wishes depending on the content of the email. Some tried and true options include “Kind regards,” “Thank you,” and “Sincerely.”

Avoid humor, and do not address sensitive topics that would be better discussed in person. Also, proofread your email before sending it, and make sure you have included any necessary attachments.

Write a clear and direct subject line. Do not be vague. You want the recipient to know what your email will be about before they open it. This will also help the recipient prioritize reading your email.

Do not automatically hit “Reply all.” Take a moment to consider whether all recipients need to be included in your response. No one wants to be inundated with emails that are not relevant to them or their job responsibilities. Avoid sending sensitive information or messages to people who should not receive them.

Include a signature block. This contributes to the professional tone of your email and it also provides the necessary information for the recipient to reply. Provide contact information, including job title, company name, phone number, and website.

Keep calm. Do not send or respond to an email when you are upset. If you receive an email that makes you angry or otherwise emotional, step away and try to calm down before responding. When you do reply, read the message out loud to check your tone before you send it.

Holly Sanders is Tutoring Director at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. The Carnegie Center is a nonprofit educational center offering seasonal writing, publishing, language classes, and community programming. For more, visit carnegiecenterlex.org.