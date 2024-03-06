New market, restaurant and events venue set to open in the Distillery District

With established and flourishing locations to the Cincinnati area, an Ohio-based company is set to introduce its "greatest hits" to the Bluegrass, opening a combination bodega, restaurant, and event venue in Lexington's Distillery District this month.

Mazunte opened its Taqueria restaurant in 2013 just north of Cincinnati. A few years later, it opened a commissary kitchen called Mercado at the same location, offering to-go orders.

“[Mercado] was huge for us during Covid because it was a ready-made, to-go pickup spot,” said Josh Sobeck, the company’s internal project manager.

About four years ago, Centro, a downtown location, joined Mazunte's portfolio.

Sobeck said that representatives from The Manchester hotel approached Mazunte a few years ago as the hotel was taking shape, and invited them to explore the Distillery District and consider it as a potential location for expanding operations to Kentucky.

Mazunte distinguishes itself by not adhering to a single concept but incorporating different options and amenities based on the location, Sobeck said, “When this opportunity presented itself, we went into it with an open mind.”

With minimal menu overlap between the Cincinnati-area restaurants and the success of the marketplace concept, Mazunte Bodega is set to feature the most popular dishes and products from all three locations. Mazunte Bodega, opening later this month at 903 Manchester Street, will include a bar, cafe, and market.

“When you walk in the front door, you’ll see products that you can grab and go,” Sobeck said, including salsas, drinks and merchandise. After that, there’s an expansive bar and counter service for food, including coffee, espressos and breakfast items.

Sobeck said an adjacent 13,000-square-foot event space, La Brasa Events Venue, hosted its first event in early March. The venue offers In-house catering or hosts can select from one of several partnering catering companies. Mazunte Bodega is set to open in a few weeks.

“This is the first time we’ve expanded outside Cincinnati,” Sobeck said. “We’re excited to see how people interact with our product” decor, food and atmosphere."

Leah M. Thomas, LaBrasa’s sales and events director, explained the dynamics between all of Mazunte’s locations.

“Mazunte is the mothership, and the Bodega and La Brasa are like siblings: different businesses but all playing together to create stellar experiences for the clients and community,” she said.

Guests “can expect a fresh, fast, and casual experience, in keeping with the idea of a traditional bodega,” she said. “Diners can also purchase top-selling products in our location—like our guacamole and salsa verde.”

Thomas invites those interested to tour the event space throughout March and April.

“It will be a community-based space helping to make the distillery district even more of a destination,” she said, “and will have flexibility in pricing, vendors and events.”