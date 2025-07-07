Melting Pot Plots Local Comeback

After identifying Lexington as a favorable market, Tampa-based fondue chain Melting Pot is seeking entrepreneurs to open a new franchise location in town. Using SiteZeus, a location-intelligence platform also headquartered in Tampa, the company identified Lexington as “the type of city that we need to grow in,” according to franchise growth strategist Collin Benyo. “We need to find the right markets and the right people,” Benyo said. “We know Lexington is the right market at this point.”

While some franchisees bring prior hospitality experience, Benyo said that passion for the brand matters most in a prospective owner. Lexington’s original Melting Pot closed about ten years ago, leaving the Louisville restaurant as the state’s sole location. “Melting Pot is such a unique brand,” Benyo said. “We don’t necessarily have people coming to visit us 10 to 20 times a year. It happens, but it's not consistent with what we see in patterns of people dining with us.” Rather, the restaurants are typically a special-occasion destination to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and other milestones. Benyo adds that a new Lexington franchisee would enjoy the distinction of being the only operator in town — and essentially host a fondue party every night.

In other local food- and beverage-industry news: A new location of Bella Café & Grille is coming to the Hamburg area this fall. Set to open at 2200 War Admiral Way in a former Norwalk furniture store, the new café will be the third Bella Café location in Lexington and will sit next door to another Bella Notte Restaurant Group concept, Smashing Tomato, according to Marketing Director Jillian Richards. "We are hitting the ground running with renovations with the hope to open before the Keeneland Fall Meet begins," Richards said. "Hamburg is such a fast-growing area of town! It just felt right to bring a Bella Café & Grille to this area." She said diners will experience the same ambiance and signature dishes as the concept’s other locations, along with some new menu items and an enclosed patio.

Carson's Back Porch is set to become the latest addition to the Palate Restaurant Group, opening at 321 E. Vine St. in the space behind Carson’s Food & Drink. “We are looking to remodel the space in the rear entrance of our Main Street location at 362 E. Main St. beginning in September,” said Jayme Jackson Fichtner, president and co-owner of Carson’s and the Palate Restaurant Group. “This will be a new menu and restaurant concept that will also serve some of Carson’s ‘greatest hits.’” The space, most recently home to Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken, is expected to seat 110 and include a full bar, according to multiple media outlets. Construction is slated to begin this fall, and Fichtner noted the group is currently working with Lexington-based architect CMW on a remodel.

Umami Ramen and Grill has opened at 836 Euclid Ave., serving ramen, grilled teriyaki, fried chicken, and other dishes, along with boba drinks and fruit teas. Offerings range from edamame, crab rangoon, and gyoza appetizers to truffle shoyu ramen with truffle-infused pork bone broth, chashu pork, minced pork, marinated egg, scallions, bok choy, and seaweed. The menu also features umami chicken and yuzu salmon salads, plus desserts such as tempura ice cream and cheesecake.

Pollo Azul has opened at 503 S. Upper St., specializing in Latin-style rotisserie chicken. Diners can choose dine-in, takeout or delivery. Entrée options include quarter or half chickens, boneless grilled chicken breast, roasted pork and churrasco steak. Guests can build custom “Chop Bowls” on white or yellow rice or romaine lettuce, topped with chicken, pork, or steak and a choice of black beans, corn, or jalapeños. Family meals, combos, and wraps round out the menu, with sides like sweet plantains, chicken salad, and black beans.

The Old Fish House retail seafood market is open at 224 Yellow Jacket Dr., Versailles, offering caviar, breaded frozen oysters, crab cakes, clam strips, whole cooked and frozen crawfish, frog legs, crab surimi, popcorn shrimp, mussels, and more.

On Richmond Road, a “coming soon” sign marks the future home of Playa Bowls in the former Panera space near Miyako. According to social-media posts, the second Lexington location is slated to open in late summer or early fall. “We are also working on more locations, and we are purchasing trucks/trailers so we can make Playa Bowls Lexington as accessible as possible for all of you!” the announcement stated.

KSBar and Grille announced on Facebook that it will close temporarily in June and July for renovations and repairs, with plans to reopen in August featuring new menu items and upgrades.

Wingstop has opened at 384 Woodland Ave., joining existing Lexington locations on Richmond Road and at Tates Creek Centre Drive.

The Chick-fil-A at Hamburg Place is closed temporarily for a planned rebuild and upgrade.

Black Soil: Our Better Nature launched two Neighborhood Farmacy Markets, at 820 Lane Allen Rd. and 760 Florence Ave., in mid-June. These markets operate from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturdays, offering locally grown produce year-round at prices below many retailers. Recent selections have included tomatoes, carrots, beets, cucumbers, lettuce, potatoes, squash, and more.